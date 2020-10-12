Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's back-to-back wins by tightest combined margin for program since 1988

The Chi-Hi football team improved to 2-1 on the season by holding off a late charge from Rice Lake in a 27-25 victory on Friday at Dorais Field.
The Warriors closed a 21-point deficit to two in the final minute after a 4-yard touchdown run by Andrew Farm. But the Cardinals snuffed out Rice Lake’s two-point conversion run attempt short of the goal line.
Prep Football: Defensive stand on tying two-point conversion attempt helps Chi-Hi hold off Rice Lake
The Chi-Hi football team held off a late charge by Rice Lake on Friday evening for a 27-25 victory at Dorais Field.
Collin Beaudette and Brayden Warwick ran for touchdowns in the first half and Gavin Goodman returned a punt 35 yards for a score to help Chi-Hi take a 21-6 halftime lead. Jack Meyer added two field goals to push the lead to 27-6 before the Warriors mounted a rally.
“It’s a funny game,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said after the win. “It got kind of bogged down there in the second half. I think the kids thought that we’ve got this thing in the bag, and Rice Lake, they fight, they play football and they came back. They made a game of it.”
Chi-Hi’s last two wins have been by a combined five points. The Cardinals overcame an early 14-0 hole to defeat Hudson on Oct. 2 at Dorais Field. The combined five-point margin of victory for the Cardinals is the tightest over two games for the program since the 1988 season, the program’s third under Raykovich. That year Chi-Hi earned consecutive victories over Menomonie and Rice Lake to close out an unbeaten Big Rivers Conference championship season.
Chi-Hi edged Menomonie 14-13 on Oct. 14, 1988, before coming back six days later with a 20-17 victory against the Warriors.
The Cardinals play at Menomonie on Friday.
Statewide stature
The McDonell football team improved to 3-0 on the season and put up more than 500 yards of t…
Two Chippewa County athletes rank among the top rushers in the state through the first three weeks.
McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal and Lake Holcombe/Cornell running back Tate Sauerwein can be found near the top of the charts among the WisSports.net state rushing leaders.
Opsal is currently third statewide in eight-man football with 573 yards on 103 carries with nine touchdowns. Luck’s Wyatt Jensen tops the list with 676 yards and 11 scores, and Three Lakes’ Evan Loduha is second at 637 rushing yards on 62 attempts.
Opsal is also third in the state in passing yards, throwing for 564 yards and a state-high 11 scores.
The senior quarterback had a big day in McDonell’s 60-18 win over Phillips on Saturday at Dorais Field with 332 passing yards and five scores through the air and 118 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Dale Tetrault caught three of Opsal’s touchdown throws and had four catches for 115 yards while Noah Hanson led the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (209) with two scores. Tetrault is tied for third in the state in receptions (14) and has a state-high 332 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches among eight-man competitors.
The senior Sauerwein is fifth among 11-man football players with 538 rushing yards through three games with five touchdowns for the Knights. The reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year, Sauerwein had 273 rushing yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns on Friday as Lake Holcombe/Cornell picked up its first win of the season in a 22-8 victory over Ladysmith. Stevens Point Pacelli’s Brycen Cashin is first on the WisSports rushing leaderboard with 777 yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries for the Cardinals.
Challenging road
Three touchdowns in the second quarter helped the Cumberland football team take a lead it wouldn't relinquish on the way to a 42-14 victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.
Bloomer has seen the best teams the Heart O’North Conference has to offer out of the gate, a trend that will continue this week.
Support Local Journalism
The Blackhawks fell at home to Cumberland 42-14 on Friday, the second still unbeaten team the ‘Hawks have seen through three games. Ethan Rothbauer ran for 56 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jack Strand threw for 161 yards while adding a score on the ground for Bloomer.
Cumberland’s high scoring offense flexed its muscle in the win as quarterback Maddux Allen threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Jack Martens caught 12 passes for 105 yards.
Through three weeks, the Heart O’North has three unbeaten teams remaining, and Bloomer has seen two. The Blackhawks fell at unbeaten Northwestern 41-6 on Oct. 2 after starting the year with a 34-28 overtime win at Saint Croix Falls.
Who is that third remaining unbeaten team in the league? That would be Spooner, Bloomer’s opponent this Friday in Spooner.
Rare ground
10-9 Prep Football Roundup: Wahl's 79-yard touchdown pass to Sonnentag on final play delivers Cadott 20-14 victory at Glenwood City
Nelson Wahl connected with Ryan Sonnentag for a 79-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the fourth quarter to push the Cadott football team to a 20-14 walkoff victory over Glenwood City on Friday evening.
Cadott earned its second win in a row in exciting fashion Friday as the Hornets overcame a 14-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 20-14 win at Glenwood City.
Nelson Wahl threw two touchdowns to Ryan Sonnentag, the second coming on the final play of the game covering 79 yards to cap the crazy comeback. Wahl threw took over at quarterback due to injury and made the most of his two completions, they were both touchdowns to Sonnentag who had 120 receiving yards on four catches. Teagan Ritter opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the fourth.
The win improves Cadott to a 2-1 record after routing Elmwood/Plum City 49-16 on Oct. 2. It marks just the second time since 2009 the program has won two of its first three games of the season.
The last time came in 2017 when opened the year with a 15-12 win at Altoona before earning a 53-25 win over Neillsville/Granton in the third week.
Back and forth
Eau Claire Regis prevailed over Stanley-Boyd 31-13 on Saturday in a battle of Cloverbelt Conference heavyweights in Eau Claire.
Michael Karlen ran and caught a touchdown for Stanley-Boyd as a part of his 83 receiving yards and seven catches. Cooper Nichols had a team-high 98 receiving yards on eight catches for Stanley-Boyd.
The Ramblers became the first team to score on the Stanley-Boyd defense this season and the team’s trademark run game showcased power and balance. Peyton Mayer had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries while Zander Rockow added 118 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 touches.
The win moves Eau Claire Regis ahead in the all-time series 8-7 and has won the last three meetings with the Orioles. That is the longest win streak in the series for the Ramblers since taking four in a row over Stanley-Boyd from 2009-2012. Between those two stretches the Orioles won five of six against the Ramblers.
Longtime foes
The move to the Central Wisconsin West Conference has left New Auburn without many conference foes in which it shares a long-term history.
But the Trojans picked up their first win of the season Friday over one program it knows well as New Auburn defeated Bruce 20-14. Nick Walker had a team-high 159 rushing yards and a touchdown while Caleb Gotham added 53 rushing yards and a score in the victory. Braden Johnson caught three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown from Ethan Lotts. Lotts and Johnson combined for three interceptions on defense as well.
Like the Stanley-Boyd/Eau Claire Regis series, the battles between the Trojans and Red Raiders over the years have been pretty even. The win moves New Auburn to a 23-21 lead in the head-to-head series. Bruce had won five of the previous six meetings in the series, one that dates all the way back to 1941 when New Auburn defeated Bruce 41-6 in the first meeting.
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi football 10-9-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!