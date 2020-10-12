Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's back-to-back wins by tightest combined margin for program since 1988

Who is that third remaining unbeaten team in the league? That would be Spooner, Bloomer’s opponent this Friday in Spooner.

Rare ground

Cadott earned its second win in a row in exciting fashion Friday as the Hornets overcame a 14-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 20-14 win at Glenwood City.

Nelson Wahl threw two touchdowns to Ryan Sonnentag, the second coming on the final play of the game covering 79 yards to cap the crazy comeback. Wahl threw took over at quarterback due to injury and made the most of his two completions, they were both touchdowns to Sonnentag who had 120 receiving yards on four catches. Teagan Ritter opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the fourth.

The win improves Cadott to a 2-1 record after routing Elmwood/Plum City 49-16 on Oct. 2. It marks just the second time since 2009 the program has won two of its first three games of the season.

The last time came in 2017 when opened the year with a 15-12 win at Altoona before earning a 53-25 win over Neillsville/Granton in the third week.

Back and forth

Eau Claire Regis prevailed over Stanley-Boyd 31-13 on Saturday in a battle of Cloverbelt Conference heavyweights in Eau Claire.