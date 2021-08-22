Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's Raykovich joins elite company with 250 career coaching wins

Stanley-Boyd shares the wealth

The Orioles also opened the season with an impressive victory, jumping out to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to a 51-0 shutout in Cadott on Friday evening.

Carsen Hause threw for 207 yards and three scores including two to Brady Potaczek while Landon Karlen snagged the other. Michael Karlen ran for a touchdown, returning an interception for a score and also drilled a 33-yard field goal for good measure. Jacob Nesterick and Landen Hoel also had touchdown runs as the Orioles showed their balance and deep core of skill position players in the win.

Watch Now: Prep Football: Big plays early set the tone as Stanley-Boyd shuts out Cadott Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause threw three touchdowns and the defense caused five turnovers as the Orioles opened the season with a 51-0 shutout win over Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.

“We talk all the time that guys want to play football to play football," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said after the win. "It’s important to be on the sideline and learn the game and stuff and we just need to get a chance and especially with the tempo we run we have to be able to get guys in, especially on a (hot) night like this to get some air in. We have the benefit of having some great kids and a great community and the kids work hard and contribute.”

Defensively the Orioles limited tough quarterback Gavin Tegels and the Cadott offense to fewer than 50 yards of total offense as a beat up Hornets offense had its struggles the first time out, committing five turnovers in the first half.