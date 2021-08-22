Prep Football Notebook: Chi-Hi's Raykovich joins elite company with 250 career coaching wins

Chuck Raykovich's prep football coaching career is already at a Hall of Fame level.
But the 36th-year Chi-Hi coach who is in his 48th season coaching football overall reached another milestone on Thursday night in his team's 40-0 shutout victory over Holmen at Dorais Field.
The win was the 250th in Raykovich's storied coaching career as he became just the 21st coach in state history to reach the milestone, according to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's website. Overall his 250 wins is sixth among active coaches and he has a 250-179 record. The 429 total games coached is 10th all-time in state history.
“That’s pretty good, I guess that means I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Raykovich said with a smile after the win.
The Cardinals put together a stellar effort in all phases of the game to secure the season-opening win over the Vikings. Karson Bowe ran for 56 yards and scored two touchdowns while Collin Beaudette added a 13-yard scoring run. Quarterback Brayden Warwick threw touchdowns to Bowe and Mason Howard while Howard also opened the second half with an 88-yard kickoff return for a score. The special teams kicked off the scoring when Drake Bowe blocked a punt to cap Holmen's opening possession and Zachary LeMay recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
“This is a fantastic group of young men," Raykovich said of the team. "I look forward to seeing these kids every day. I’m not going to handle this well when the season’s over, in the middle of November hopefully, because they’re something special.”
Stanley-Boyd shares the wealth
The Orioles also opened the season with an impressive victory, jumping out to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to a 51-0 shutout in Cadott on Friday evening.
Carsen Hause threw for 207 yards and three scores including two to Brady Potaczek while Landon Karlen snagged the other. Michael Karlen ran for a touchdown, returning an interception for a score and also drilled a 33-yard field goal for good measure. Jacob Nesterick and Landen Hoel also had touchdown runs as the Orioles showed their balance and deep core of skill position players in the win.
“We talk all the time that guys want to play football to play football," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said after the win. "It’s important to be on the sideline and learn the game and stuff and we just need to get a chance and especially with the tempo we run we have to be able to get guys in, especially on a (hot) night like this to get some air in. We have the benefit of having some great kids and a great community and the kids work hard and contribute.”
Defensively the Orioles limited tough quarterback Gavin Tegels and the Cadott offense to fewer than 50 yards of total offense as a beat up Hornets offense had its struggles the first time out, committing five turnovers in the first half.
“We had a couple injuries this week. We lost a couple offensive linemen too so it kind of exposed us," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "The mistakes we had last week in the scrimmage came up again, so we’ve just got to get back to it.”
Second half unkind
A halftime lead got away from Bloomer on Friday in a 26-14 home defeat to Somerset.
The Blackhawks took a 14-6 lead into the locker room thanks to touchdown runs from Bowen Rothbauer and Marcus Harelstad. But the Spartans offense came alive in the second half with three touchdowns, tying the game on a Jack Casey three-yard run in the third quarter before Gabe Allen's two-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth put Somerset up for good.
Harelstad led all runners with 139 rushing yards on 19 carries for Bloomer. Both team struggled on third downs as the Blackhawks were 2-for-10 and the Spartans were 1-for-11.