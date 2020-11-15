Prep Football Notebook: Defense sets the tone in McDonell's dominant victory over Siren in season finale

It also marked the first time in more than 98 years that Marshfield squared off with the program, although the most recent meeting came on Sept. 28, 1922 when Marshfield defeated Stanley 20-0.

Tying a recordCadott also had its original playoff foe cancel the matchup earlier in the week and was looking for an opponent this week.

Like the Orioles, the Hornets picked up a game against a larger foe by hosting Mosinee as the Indians prevailed 35-23. Cadott grabbed the lead in the first few minutes of the game when Nelson Wahl caught and ran for a 77-yard touchdown off a pass from Gavin Tegels. Nick Fasbender and Tegels added scoring runs as the Hornets led twice in the first half before three consecutive touchdowns for Mosinee helped the Indians take the lead for good.

Tegels and Fasbender had 88 and 78 rushing yards, respectively.

But Mosinee’s air attack was too much to overcome as quarterback Michal Dul completed 32 of 47 passes for 360 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. A staggering 20 of those completions went to receiver Drayton Lehman as the receiver finished with all four receiving scores and 188 receiving yards. Those 20 receptions would tie the state record for most catches in a single game.