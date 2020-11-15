Prep Football Notebook: Defense sets the tone in McDonell's dominant victory over Siren in season finale

The McDonell football team entered Friday’s playoff game with Siren coming off a few rough performances defensively.
The Macks had allowed at least 28 points in its previous four games with two losses to Gilman and another to Greenwood.
But McDonell ended the season with arguably its best performance on defense as the Macks held the Dragons out of the end zone until the fourth quarter in a 64-16 victory at Dorais Field.
Ethan Goulet picked off Siren quarterback Nick Webster twice while Xayvion Matthews added an interception in the win. Clemett Matthews had three of his team’s seven quarterback sacks, followed by two from Noah Hanson and a sack apiece from Xayvion Matthews and Rongxian Yang.
The McDonell football team clinched its first winning eight-man season after a 64-16 rout over Siren on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
“They were fantastic tonight,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of his defense after the win. “I’d have to look at the scores but I’m pretty sure that’s the only time we went into halftime with a goose egg, a shutout going into halftime. They scored late there but the defense was fantastic, got a lot of pressure up front which was really the key for us and our DBs did a fantastic job of finding the balls and making plays.”
The defense made any Siren run game nonexistent, holding the Dragons to minus-33 rushing yards and less than 200 yards of total offense overall. Two turnovers on downs in Siren’s first two possessions set the tone for the McDonell defense before Xayvion Matthews recovered a fumble and intercepted Webster to give the ball back to the offense in good field position each time.
Tanner Opsal threw four touchdowns passes (one each to Dale Tetrault, Noah Hanson, Chase Berg and Noah Christopherson) while Opsal and Xayvion Matthews each had two rushing scores with Christopherson adding a touchdown on the ground.
Xayvion Matthews had a team-high 101 rushing yards on 11 carries as the Macks clinched the program’s first winning eight-man season in its third year overall playing modified football.
ReunionAn impromptu reunion was held on Friday for the Stanley-Boyd football program and one of its many alums.
The Orioles previously scheduled playoff game at Colby was canceled and Stanley-Boyd quickly found a new team to play in the Marshfield Tigers.
Stanley-Boyd went on the road against the Tigers, a team that had played the likes of Chi-Hi and Menomonie earlier in the season. Marshfield won the game 29-13, scoring 21 points in the second half. Cooper Nichols opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run and also caught an 82-yard touchdown pass from Carsen Hause in the third quarter, a scoring at the time that closed the Orioles to a 15-13 deficit. Trevor Foemmel threw for four touchdowns for Marshfield.
Marshfield coach Dennis Goettl is a Stanley-Boyd grad, quarterbacking the team in the mid-1980s including starting under center for the program’s 1986 Division 4 state runner-up squad.
It also marked the first time in more than 98 years that Marshfield squared off with the program, although the most recent meeting came on Sept. 28, 1922 when Marshfield defeated Stanley 20-0.
Brooke Lechleitner finished in third place in the 50-yard freestyle for the Ladysmith/Bruce/Flambeau/Lake Holcombe girls swimming and diving team on Friday at the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South Natatorium.
Tying a recordCadott also had its original playoff foe cancel the matchup earlier in the week and was looking for an opponent this week.
Like the Orioles, the Hornets picked up a game against a larger foe by hosting Mosinee as the Indians prevailed 35-23. Cadott grabbed the lead in the first few minutes of the game when Nelson Wahl caught and ran for a 77-yard touchdown off a pass from Gavin Tegels. Nick Fasbender and Tegels added scoring runs as the Hornets led twice in the first half before three consecutive touchdowns for Mosinee helped the Indians take the lead for good.
Tegels and Fasbender had 88 and 78 rushing yards, respectively.
But Mosinee’s air attack was too much to overcome as quarterback Michal Dul completed 32 of 47 passes for 360 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. A staggering 20 of those completions went to receiver Drayton Lehman as the receiver finished with all four receiving scores and 188 receiving yards. Those 20 receptions would tie the state record for most catches in a single game.
Who was the last receiver in the state to catch 20 passes in a game? That would be Cadott’s Brett McChesney, who hauled in 20 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 23-22 double overtime victory over Neillsville on Sept. 1, a game spread over two days after the game was originally delayed after getting underway due to inclement weather.
Close again Bloomer played its second close contest of the season against Saint Croix Falls, falling 28-26 in a Division 4 playoff matchup in Bloomer.
Ethan Rothbauer, Brock Haseltine and Jack Strand each ran for touchdowns while Strand also completed a touchdown pass to Charlie Herrick for the Blackhawks. Rothbauer had a team-high 84 rushing yards with Marcus Harelstad adding 70 and Herrick led the team with four catches and 53 receiving yards.
Dayo Oye had a game-high 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for Saint Croix Falls.
Earlier this season the ‘Hawks and Saints went to overcome in the season opener before a Herrick touchdown catch helped push Bloomer to a 34-28 win on Sept. 25.
ChallengeGilman and Belmont both entered their matchup on Friday unbeaten and have been largely untested for a full four quarters this season.
Prior to Belmont’s 24-20 win over Gilman (7-1) at Woodside Sports Complex, neither team had won a game by fewer than 31 points this season. But the battle of the unbeatens featured plenty of swings as the Braves raced out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on two touchdown runs by Riley Christenson before the Pirates scored the next 20 points to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to touchdowns from Branden Ustianowski, Brayden Boie and Julian Krizan.
Christenson found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, including with 24 seconds to go to put the Braves (7-0) back out front on a 21-yard touchdown run. The quarterback finished with 347 yards on 43 carries in the win.
Krizan ran for 53 yards and Boie added 47 rushing yards while Kade Kroeplin had a game-high 84 receiving yards on four catches.
Belmont and Gilman were ranked second and third, respectively, in the final WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll of the regular season. Top-ranked Wausau Newman (5-0) had to cancel the rest of its season earlier in the year. Gilman and Wausau Newman were scheduled to play earlier this month before the cancellation.
