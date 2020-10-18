Prep Football Notebook: Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn overcome double-digit deficits for victories

The prospect of securing a second win in a row didn’t look good early Friday evening for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell or New Auburn football teams.

Both the Knights and Trojans faced double-digit road deficits in the second quarter of their respective games before rallying to secure victories.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell trailed at Webster 26-8 entering halftime while New Auburn was behind Alma Center Lincoln 30-6 in the second quarter.

The Knights utilized a familiar script to take a win over the Tigers with plenty of running back Tate Sauerwein, who finished with 149 rushing yards and three scoring runs with two in the third quarter as his team surged to a 28-26 lead before holding on for the two-point victory. Colton Minnick added a two-yard scoring run in the 20-point third quarter as the Knights got back to the .500 mark with upcoming home games against Flambeau and Rib Lake/Prentice in the coming weeks.

New Auburn also utilized its ground game as the Trojans scored 36 of the final 42 points to earn a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man win. Nick Walker led the Trojans with 169 yards and three touchdown runs, Braden Johnson added 69 yards and two scoring runs, Zachary Fedie chipped in with 61 yards on the ground and Ethan Lotts opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.