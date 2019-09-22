As an event grows, often times the challenge can be finding new ways to add to what has already been successful.
The Chi-Hi football program does not mind that task and showed that on Friday night with its seventh annual Veterans Appreciation Night. Dorais Field hosted a big crowd for Friday’s game as Eau Claire Memorial defeated Chi-Hi 33-21 with a series of events designed to honor and help those in need who have served for their country.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 79 yards and a touchdown for Chi-Hi (1-4, 1-2) and also caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Goodman with the Cardinal quarterback added a scoring run of his own in the first quarter.
The two teams played to a 14-14 halftime tie before the Cardinals lost two fumbles in the third quarter including one on the team’s first offensive play of the second half. Eau Claire Memorial (4-1, 2-1) turned those turnovers into touchdown as the team ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns with four different rushers without University of Wisconsin running back commit Loyal Crawford, who sat out due to injury.
Chi-Hi offered free admission and refreshments for all veterans prior to Friday’s game before they stood in the end zone to be introduced to the fans and for the playing of the national anthem. The program collected new or gently used winter clothing leading up to the game to be donated to homeless veterans and also held a variety of fundraisers before and during the contest to raise money. The team’s ‘Miracle Minute’ fundraiser between the first and second quarter raised $2,555 to be used in purchasing winter boots for homeless veterans.
One noticeable addition came at the end of the national anthem with a multi-plane flyover, something Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich reached out to a local flight hobbyist group about one day prior.
“The guys that do that they’re great guys. They’re hobbyist flying and anytime they can do something like that they’re gung-ho for it,” Raykovich said.
Raykovich initially checked about the availability of a replica war plane he heard of in the area to be used for the flyover but was told that plane is now out of the area for repairs.
“They came up with this one (flyover) and I thought it was very touching,” Raykovich said.
Good football teams take advantage of additional opportunities.
Coming home
McDonell has logged three lengthy road trips already this fall, the most recent coming on Friday with a 60-14 defeat against Chequamegon at Park Falls.
The Macks (2-2) led 14-12 in the second quarter after a touchdown run from Tanner Opsal and pass from Opsal to Kendren Gullo. But the Screaming Eagles (4-1) took control from there and pulled away to the sizable win. Opsal threw for 162 yards and ran for 87 while Gullo caught eight passes for 133 yards.
McDonell traveled to Port Edwards in the opening week and to Elcho for a game against White Lake/Elcho earlier this month. All three trips were nearly two hours or longer one way, according to Google Maps.
The Macks play their next three games at home, beginning Friday when McDonell welcomes Phillips for homecoming.
STANLEY — It was scoreless after one quarter.
Streak rolls on
Bloomer clinched its 16th straight postseason berth with a 42-12 victory at Ladysmith on Friday.
Isaiah LaGesse was 13 of 19 for 333 yards passing through the air with touchdown tosses to Ethan Rothbauer, Carter Rubenzer and Dalton Grambo. Leif Iverson caught three passes for 111 yards while Rothbauer and Rubenzer had 107 and 84 receiving yards, respectively.
LaGesse also had two scores on the ground, Iverson ran for a score and Colton Buchli had a team-high 65 yards rushing.
The Blackhawks (5-0, 5-0) have made the postseason in each of coach John Post’s 16 seasons leading the program.
(Another) streak rolls on
Stanley-Boyd earned its 14th consecutive victory over Cadott on Friday in a 43-21 triumph at Oriole Park.
Michael Karlen ran for 96 yards and a touchdown while Brady Potaczek and Cooper Nichols added 62 and 43 yards rushing, respectively, and a scoring run apiece while Jake Nesterick scored on the ground as well for the Orioles (3-2, 2-2). Carsen Hause threw for 131 yards and touchdowns to Nichols and Bo Chwala as Stanley-Boyd scored 29 points in the second quarter to break open a contest that was scoreless after one.
Brady Spaeth had 147 rushing yards including a 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Hornets (2-3, 2-3). Nelson Wahl added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Ethan West returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Friday’s game marked the last matchup between the teams as Cloverbelt Conference foes. Cadott moves the Dunn-St. Croix Conference next year but the two teams are expected to play as nonconference foes.
Four score
Lake Holcombe/Cornell stayed unbeaten in Lakeland Conference play with a 45-0 victory over Flambeau on Friday. The Knights tallied 381 yards of total offense with four different rushers finding the end zone (Tate Sauerwein, Josh Jones, Kaden Kinney and Avery Turany). Sauerwein led the team with 124 yards on the ground while adding a 59-yard touchdown catch from Kinney.
Kinney was a sharp 5 of 9 for 122 yards and a score with Sauerwein and Jones also completing passes of 26 and 18 yards, respectively. The win keeps Lake Holcombe/Cornell (3-2, 3-0) tied for first in the conference title chase with Unity.
Flip the script
New Auburn earned a 34-28 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday, snapping a two-game losing streak where both losses came by a combined six points.
The Trojans (3-2, 1-2) turned the table from those defeats by earning a tight win of their own. Nick Walker ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns while Zachary Fedie had 112 rushing yards and two scores. Domonic Johnson had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Trojans.