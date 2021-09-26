Prep Football Notebook: McDonell off to 5-0 start for first time since 2010

It’s been more than a decade since the McDonell football team had last won its first five games of the year.

But that streak ended Friday night as the Macks earned a convincing 56-0 win over Alma Center Lincoln in Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man action at Dorais Field.

Landon Moulton ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Macks piled up 233 rushing yards as a team.

Grant Smiskey threw for 100 yards and a score, while Dale Tetrault caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Biskupski snagged two of McDonell’s four interceptions on defense as the Macks limited the Hornets to just 60 yards of total offense, including 3 passing yards.

“Our weakness in the past has been our defense, so just to get a shutout here is a big step for our defense going forward,” Biskupski said after the win.

The improved McDonell (5-0, 2-0) defense has helped the team win its first five games, with the three previous victories prior to Friday coming in come-from-behind fashion.

“We thought coming into the year that the defense was going to be our strength,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “We didn’t get off to quite as good of a start as we’d like. It wasn’t bad, but the last couple games we’ve really locked in and found a groove and played really well. So we’re happy about that. If our defense can play like this, we’re going to be really good so we’re hoping that can continue.”

McDonell, Gilman and Phillips each improved to 2-0 in league play with wins Friday and will all see each other in the coming weeks to decide who will take home the conference title after the Pirates won the first CWWC crown in 2020.

The Macks had some new faces enter the lineup this year, especially along the offensive line and at quarterback with the graduation of Tanner Opsal. But the team has already matched its win total from last season and will look to improve to 6-0 on Friday at New Auburn.

“We felt like we could be even better this year,” Cox said. “I know a lot of people might not have thought that (with) Tanner being a huge part of our team last year, but we got playmakers on both sides of the ball and we’ve continued to grow as a program and won more games every single year and that was our goal again and take another step this year. Obviously there’s a long, long way to go but we already matched our win total from last year but hopefully we can keep it going.”

Big Rivers taking shape

Friday night was an important one for the Big Rivers Conference standings as four of the team’s top five teams met in competitive matchups.

Current league leader Rice Lake edged Chi-Hi 8-7, while Menomonie scored a 28-21 win over New Richmond.

Two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter were the only scoring between the Warriors and Cardinals. Cole Fenske broke the scoreless tie with his quarterback sneak with 10 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half. Not even two minutes later, the Cardinals had a response as a big kickoff return helped set up an eventual 1-yard scoring run by Brayden Warwick.

Both defenses played well in limiting big plays and combined for four interceptions to go with several forced fumbles. Alex Belongia had two of Rice Lake’s three interceptions, including one pick by the Warriors coming in the final minutes with the Cardinals driving to potentially take the lead.

Judah Dunham had 39 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards on four catches for the Cardinals (4-2, 2-2), who host Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

Fireworks

It didn’t take long to see Friday’s Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer contest would be packed with points.

Saints running back Dayo Oye broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game, and Saint Croix Falls earned a 47-36 win over the Blackhawks. The two teams combined for 37 points in the first quarter, with four of those coming in the first 5:24.

Marcus Harelstad ran for 92 yards and two scores for Bloomer (3-3, 3-1), and Bowen Rothbauer added 59 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jack Strand threw to touchdowns to Connor Crane as a part of a 219-yard performance through the air. Crane caught seven passes for 119 yards for the ‘Hawks.

Oye had a monster game for the Saints with 294 yards on 26 carries with four scores.

The Blackhawks host unbeaten Northwestern on Friday.

Balance

A deep stable of skill position players showed their stuff for Stanley-Boyd in Friday’s 46-6 win at Osseo-Fairchild.

Michael Karlen ran for 89 yards and two scores on just nine carries, while Landon Karlen and Carsen Hause also had running scores. Hause threw for 159 yards on 7 of 8 attempts with touchdown tosses to Michael Karlen and Brady Potaczek. Michael Karlen and Potaczek each had 87 yards, with Potaczek hauling in a game-high six catches.

Defensively the Orioles (4-2, 2-2) limited the Thunder to just 145 yards of total offense and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Stanley-Boyd aims for its third straight win Friday at Neillsville/Granton.

No answer for Asher

A scoreless first half broke open for Elmwood/Plum City and standout running back Trevor Asher in Friday’s 20-0 win over Cadott.

Asher ran for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, with his 10-yard scoring run with 2:02 left extending the Wolves lead to 14-0. Luke Webb put the game away with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown less than a minute later for Elmwood/Plum City.

Gavin Tegels ran for a team-high 77 yards for the Hornets, and Kaleb Sonnentag added 44 on four carries.

Cadott (3-3, 2-2) hosts Glenwood City on Friday.

Eight-man action

The highest scoring Chippewa County game of the week came on Friday in Phillips where New Auburn (1-3, 0-2) put up a strong effort in a 54-48 defeat against the powerful Loggers.

One night earlier, Lake Holcombe (0-5, 0-4) fell to Athens 72-14 in Rogue Independent Conference eight-man action in Holcombe. Max Sauerwein ran for 83 yards while throwing touchdown passes to Parker Miller and Sam Ewer.

Cornell’s scheduled matchup with Birchwood/Winter was forfeited by the co-op.

Lake Holcombe hosts South Shore on Friday while Cornell (1-4, 0-1) heads for Athens.

