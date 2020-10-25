Prep Football Notebook: McDonell ties school record for single game points in victory at Bruce

Jason Cox wanted to see how his McDonell football team would respond following a disappointing loss to Gilman.
Cox’s Macks answered the call by tying a 60-year old school record for points in a single game.
Offense was easy to find for McDonell on Friday as the Macks picked up a 68-28 victory at Bruce to close Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man season.
Landon Rego, Marcus Harelstad, Dalton Cook and Jack Strand each ran for at least 41 yards and combined for three touchdowns as the Bloomer football team snapped a three-game losing streak in a 20-6 win over Barron on Friday.
Quarterback Tanner Opsal ran for for 178 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 242 yards and two scores. Dale Tetrault had 171 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Macks.
The 68-point outburst came nearly 60 years to the day of the program’s previous performance when McDonell routed Lima Sacred Heart 68-7 on Oct. 21, 1960 in 11-man competition, according to Herald archives. McDonell had 553 yards of total offense in the win over Lima Sacred Heart for coach Roy Gripentrog in a game at the Chippewa Falls Fairgrounds. The Macks went 8-1 that season.
The next closest effort was a 67-21 victory for McDonell over Auburndale in the opening round of the Division 6 playoffs on Oct. 25, 2005.
McDonell is the second Chippewa County team this fall to tie or exceed a school record for points in a single game. Stanley-Boyd scored a school record 65 points in a 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Sept. 25.
Close at Dorais
A few big plays down the stretch including a 76-yard touchdown run helped the New Richmond football team earn a 13-10 win over Chi-Hi on Friday at Dorais Field.
If Friday was the Chi-Hi’s final home game of the season, the Cardinals gave the fans that could attend games at Dorais Field three down-to-the-wire home tilts.
The Cardinals fell to New Richmond 13-10, the third game decided by three points or fewer at Dorais Field this fall. Chi-Hi defeated Hudson 17-14 on Oct. 2 and held off Rice Lake 27-25 on Oct. 9.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 150 yards on 11 carries including a 21-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to tie the game at seven. Jack Meyer added a 27-yard field goal later in the third to put the Cardinals ahead 10-7. The score stayed that way until midway into the fourth quarter when New Richmond’s Andrew Trandahl scored on a 76-yard run to put the Tigers ahead by three and held the Cardinals off from there.
Landon’s turn
Bloomer snapped a three-game losing streak in a 20-6 win over Barron on Friday.
Landon Rego led a balanced effort on the ground for the Blackhawks, running for a team-best 77 yards on 11 carries. Marcus Harelstad (61 yards), Dalton Cook (51 yards) and Jack Strand (41 yards) also figured prominently into the ground attack and each had one first-half touchdown as Bloomer won its eighth in a row over the Golden Bears.
Rego is the third different Blackhawk to lead the team in rushing through five games. Ethan Rothbauer led the team against Saint Croix Falls (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct. 2) and Cumberland (Oct. 9) and Harelstad had 75 points in week four at Spooner.
Not the first timeStanley-Boyd fell in a overtime heartbreaker to Durand 28-21 in a key Cloverbelt matchup Friday night.
Michael Karlen ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and added nine catches for 41 yards to go with two second-quarter field goals. Jake Nesterick added a 30-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause in the fourth quarter to tie the game and ultimately force overtime. Simon Bauer ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns for unbeaten Durand as the Panthers keep pace with Eau Claire Regis atop the league standings.
The game was just the sixth overtime contest in Stanley-Boyd program history, according to Herald archives. The most recent was a 28-21 double overtime win for the Orioles over Altoona on Oct. 9, 2015.
Even though the Orioles don’t have a long history against the Panthers (11 all-time meetings entering Friday) one of those previous overtime games for the Orioles came against Durand when the Panthers edged Stanley-Boyd in double overtime 28-20 on Oct. 27, 1987 at Carson Park in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Paul Odegard’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Borchart in the second overtime was the difference in the win for Durand. Dennis Goettl threw three touchdown passes for the Orioles in the game, two to Kelly Turner and another to Corey Lisiecki. Goettl and Joe Mitchell also each had 53 rushing yards.
Closing in
Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Tate Sauerwein had a strong junior season in earning Chippewa County Player of the Year honors and this fall is quickly approaching numbers set in a longer season last year.
Sauerwein ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 20-8 victory over Flambeau in Holcombe. The senior broke free on scoring runs of 66 and 75 yards in the second half to help the Knights pull away from an 8-8 halftime tie to the team’s third win in a row. Colton Minnick caught a five-yard pass from Sauerwein to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Nines are wild for Sauerwein’s rushing stats so far with 910 rushing yards on 99 carries (a 9.2 yard average) with nine touchdowns. As a junior Sauerwein ran for 1,071 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games in helping the Knights qualify for the Division 6 playoffs for a third season in a row.
Nothing early
Scoring the first half against Spring Valley has been a tough proposition early in the season and Cadott saw that first hand in Friday’s 35-0 defeat to the unbeaten Cardinals.
Spring Valley has outscored opponents 170-14 in four lopsided wins with the two touchdowns scored against the Cardinals coming in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Tegels ran for 49 yards for the Hornets as Spring Valley outgained Cadott by a 349-98 margin in total yardage. Nathan Fesenmaier and Brayden Wolf each had at least 80 rushing yards and combined for three rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals as Spring Valley sits all alone atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings.
Outright champs
Gilman clinched the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference championship in convincing fashion Friday with a 65-6 victory over New Auburn.
The Pirates jumped on the Trojans for 30 points in the first quarter as Brayden Boie had two scoring runs while Julian Krizan added 10-yard touchdown run and Bryson Keepers returned a punt for a touchdown.
Gilman was ranked fourth in the state in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll prior to the win and will jump out of conference for games in the coming weeks. The Pirates play at Clayton on Friday before showdown with also-unbeaten Wausau Newman on Nov. 6 in Wausau.
New Richmond at Chi-Hi football 10-23-20
