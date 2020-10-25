Prep Football Notebook: McDonell ties school record for single game points in victory at Bruce

Rego is the third different Blackhawk to lead the team in rushing through five games. Ethan Rothbauer led the team against Saint Croix Falls (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct. 2) and Cumberland (Oct. 9) and Harelstad had 75 points in week four at Spooner.

Not the first timeStanley-Boyd fell in a overtime heartbreaker to Durand 28-21 in a key Cloverbelt matchup Friday night.

Michael Karlen ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and added nine catches for 41 yards to go with two second-quarter field goals. Jake Nesterick added a 30-yard touchdown reception from Carsen Hause in the fourth quarter to tie the game and ultimately force overtime. Simon Bauer ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns for unbeaten Durand as the Panthers keep pace with Eau Claire Regis atop the league standings.

The game was just the sixth overtime contest in Stanley-Boyd program history, according to Herald archives. The most recent was a 28-21 double overtime win for the Orioles over Altoona on Oct. 9, 2015.

Even though the Orioles don’t have a long history against the Panthers (11 all-time meetings entering Friday) one of those previous overtime games for the Orioles came against Durand when the Panthers edged Stanley-Boyd in double overtime 28-20 on Oct. 27, 1987 at Carson Park in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.