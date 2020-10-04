Prep Football Notebook: Offense, defense and special teams contribute in Chi-Hi's win over Hudson

The sophomore Tetrault came on strong down the stretch last season for the Macks, catching 10 passes for 119 yards and two scores against Chequamegon in Week 8.

“Those two have some good chemistry,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Dale runs really good routes, and Tanner knows where he’s going to be all the time. That’s a big part of it. It’s really nice, Dale has been able to step up without Noah Hanson these first couple games we need a target and Dale has been that for us. That’s been fantastic.”

Three in a row

The all-time series between Bloomer and Northwestern is about as close as it can get, even after Northwestern’s 41-6 win over Bloomer.

Jack Strand connected with Dalton Cook for a 6-yard touchdown in pass in the second quarter for the lone score for Bloomer, which was held to 71 yards of total offense by a stingy Tigers defense.

Colin Trautt had 221 rushing yards and two scores for Northwestern, which has now won three in a row over Bloomer and leads the all-time series 23-21. The three straight wins matches the longest stretch of success for the Tigers against Bloomer in the 21st century. Previously, Northwestern won three in a row from 2009-2010 with two in 2010.

