Prep Football Notebook: Offense, defense and special teams contribute in Chi-Hi's win over Hudson

A prep football team needs to get contributions from all three phases of play to beat a high-level opponent.
That’s exactly what Chi-Hi got Friday evening in its 17-14 come-from-behind victory over Hudson at Dorais Field, as the offense, defense and special teams each played important parts in the win.
Chi-Hi scored all 17 points in the final 24 minutes, 50 seconds of the game, starting with a confidence-boosting drive before halftime ending in the end zone when quarterback Brayden Warwick hit receiver Isaac Frenette for an 8-yard score. Ben Steinmetz’s go-ahead touchdown run from 2 yards away with 6:20 left put the team in front for good as the Cardinals outgained the Raiders in total yardage by a 272-259 margin.
Defensively, the Cardinals gave up two scores in the first quarter and a half but stiffened after that in allowing just four second-half first downs in limiting the Raiders to 113 rushing yards and 12 incompletions among Hudson’s 22 pass attempts.
Special teams played a key role in the final quarter with kicker Jack Meyer booting a 43-yard field goal to close the gap to 14-9 and also averting a major crisis on a high snap over his head in the closing minutes of the game as Chi-Hi nursed a three-point lead. Meyer ran down the snap and was able to get off a short punt, keeping Hudson from a potential go-ahead drive deep in Cardinal territory. Junior Gavin Goodman set up Steinmetz’s touchdown with a long punt return, reversing direction to take a Hudson punt all the way back inside the Raiders 40-yard line.
The Cardinals started slowly in a 23-8 loss in the season opener to River Falls.
“That’s a coachism ‘I felt the team grow,’ but I honestly did tonight,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of his team. “I thought the kids got big tonight. A lot bigger than they did last week. They’re starting to believe in themselves. They saw when they do things as they’re coached, good things happen.”
Friday’s win also marked the third in a row for the Cardinals over the Raiders. In all three matchups, Hudson entered the game with a better record. The 2018 and 2019 victories for the Cardinals helped propel Chi-Hi into the playoffs.
Cold-blooded connection
McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more to Dale Tetrault as the Macks defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.
No Chippewa County quarterback-receiver combination has been as dangerous early in the 2020 season as McDonell’s Tanner Opsal and Dale Tetrault.
The duo teamed up for 164 yards and three touchdowns across six catches on Saturday in McDonell’s 50-8 win over New Auburn at Dorais Field. Tetrault opened the year with four catches for 53 yards and two scores in McDonell’s 46-20 win at Alma Center Lincoln on Sept. 25.
“(We put) a lot of work in the summertime,” the senior quarterback Opsal said. “Me and him were out there throwing passes and everything and the connection just built up (and) in games it’s working.”
The sophomore Tetrault came on strong down the stretch last season for the Macks, catching 10 passes for 119 yards and two scores against Chequamegon in Week 8.
“Those two have some good chemistry,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “Dale runs really good routes, and Tanner knows where he’s going to be all the time. That’s a big part of it. It’s really nice, Dale has been able to step up without Noah Hanson these first couple games we need a target and Dale has been that for us. That’s been fantastic.”
Three in a row
The all-time series between Bloomer and Northwestern is about as close as it can get, even after Northwestern’s 41-6 win over Bloomer.
Jack Strand connected with Dalton Cook for a 6-yard touchdown in pass in the second quarter for the lone score for Bloomer, which was held to 71 yards of total offense by a stingy Tigers defense.
Colin Trautt had 221 rushing yards and two scores for Northwestern, which has now won three in a row over Bloomer and leads the all-time series 23-21. The three straight wins matches the longest stretch of success for the Tigers against Bloomer in the 21st century. Previously, Northwestern won three in a row from 2009-2010 with two in 2010.
The longest streak for either team in the series is nine wins in a row by Northwestern from 1987-2000.
Still unscored upon
10-2 Prep Football Roundup: Nichols, Karlen each score two touchdowns as Stanley-Boyd blanks Neillsville/Granton
The Stanley-Boyd football team scored in every quarter offensively while the defense didn't allow a point for a second week in a row as the Orioles blanked Neillsville/Granton 37-0 on Friday evening at Oriole Park.
Stanley-Boyd improved to 2-0 with a 37-0 win over Neillsville/Granton at Oriole Park.
Cooper Nichols had 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Michael Karlen added 61 rushing yards and two scores for the Orioles while Lucas Smith had 53 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass from Carsen Hause.
The Stanley-Boyd defense has made it through 96 minutes of football without allowing points. The Orioles defeated Fall Creek 65-6 in the season opener, but those points came on a Crickets pick-six in the first quarter of the opener.
The stingy Oriole defense will be tested in a major way in Week 3 when Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis on Saturday. The Ramblers defeated Mondovi 22-0 to improve to 2-0 and were ranked second to Edgar in the first Associated Press small schools state poll of the season last week.
Familiar foe
New Auburn is seeing many new eight-man teams this fall as the Trojans left the Lakeland Conference to join the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
Nick Walker ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 50-8 loss to McDonell at Dorais Field on Saturday, but the Trojans will see a familiar team this week when New Auburn hosts Bruce on Friday for homecoming.
New Auburn and Bruce have squared off 43 times all-time after both competing as a part of the Lakeland Conference and Bruce holds a 22-21 all-time edge.
New Auburn coach Wayne North is familiar with the Bruce district as a teacher there.
“The two teams get along well but they work hard against one another,” North said. “They fight against one another. It’s kind of like that match that you look forward to each year. I think it’ll be a good game between the two teams and we’ll just leave it all on the football field and hopefully homecoming week in New Auburn will be a good week next week.”
Unfamiliar foes
Cadott picked up its first win as a part of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with a 49-15 win over Elmwood/Plum City.
Gavin Tegels threw for 66 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Matherne while running for 67 yards and another score. Nelson Wahl and Ryan Sonnentag added touchdowns on the ground as the Hornets ran for 208 yards in the win over the Wolves.
Moving from the Cloverbelt to the Dunn-St. Croix as a part of statewide conference realignment has left the Hornets with many unfamiliar foes for league play. Cadott opened the season with a 20-15 loss at Turtle Lake, a team the Hornets had never faced prior to Sept. 25. Last Friday’s win marked the first time Cadott squared off with Elmwood/Plum City.
This Friday, the Hornets play at Glenwood City and the two teams have met just once in history, an 18-7 victory for the Hilltoppers in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 31, 1998.
Turnovers hurt
A quick glance at some of the statistics from Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s 65-13 loss at Grantburg might not tell the story of a 42-point contest.
Running back Tate Sauerwein ran for 177 yards and a touchdown with Colton Minnick adding 44 rushing yards and another score as the Knights outgained the Pirates by a 290-264 total yardage margin.
But the Knights also fumbled five times, many coming on their half of the field and the Pirates took advantage with 58 first-half points and five touchdown passes from quarterback Sterling McKinley.
