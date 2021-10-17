Prep Football Notebook: Playoff-bound Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd to meet unfamiliar foes

Chippewa County’s three 11-man football playoff teams will see unfamiliar foes as they open the playoffs on Friday evening.

Chi-Hi, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd each hit the road and face tough tests to start their respective postseason runs.

The Cardinals (7-2) are a No. 5 seed in their Division 1 opener and travel to Stevens Point to face the No. 4 seeded Panthers (7-2). Stevens Point finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Valley Football Association conference standings during the regular season with Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. The Cardinals and Panthers have not met since 2006 when Stevens Point earned a 47-20 victory in the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. Chi-Hi closed the regular season with a 20-14 win at Hudson on Friday. Brayden Warwick ran for two touchdowns and Gavin Goodman returned an interception 80 yards for a score as the Cardinals beat the Raiders for a fourth straight time.

Cadott is back in the postseason for the first time since 2005 and is a No. 6 seed as a part of the Division 6 field. The Hornets (5-4) play at No. 3 Unity for the first-time ever as Cadott is set to face the Lakeland Conference runner-up Eagles. Cadott clinched the playoff berth by knocking off Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley 28-6. Gavin Tegels ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns while he and Tristan Drier each threw for a touchdown. Overall the Hornets defense limited the Cardinals to 175 yards of total offense.

Stanley-Boyd (6-3) is a No. 5 seed and meets No. 4 Arcadia (7-1) in the opening round. The Raiders were second to La Crosse Aquinas in the Coulee Conference standings and enter the postseason on a three-game win streak. The Orioles and Raiders have met once in the 21st century, a 34-18 win for Arcadia in the third round of the Division 5 playoffs in 2015. Stanley-Boyd scored a 27-21 come-from-behind win at Elk Mound to clinch a playoff spot. Carsen Hause threw for 271 yards and three scores while running for another. Michael Karlen caught a pair of touchdowns as a part of a eight-catch, 113-yard performance and Brady Potaczek added six catches for 85 yards and a score.

McDonell and Gilman are no strangers to the postseason, but they are new to the eight-man playoff field as the Macks and Pirates were selected as a part of the 16-team statewide tournament.

Gilman (8-0) is a No. 1 seed after an unbeaten regular season that concluded Friday with a 58-24 win over McDonell to claim the program’s second straight Central Wisconsin West Conference championship. Grady Kroeplin ran for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates piled up 439 rushing yards as a team. Grant Smiskey threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Macks.

The Pirates will host Clayton (5-3) in the first round of the playoffs. The Bears were tied for fourth in the West Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season. Gilman is in its second season of eight-man football and in the playoffs for the first time after no statewide tournament was held in 2020.

McDonell (6-2) is a No. 3 seed in the same region and will hit the road to play at No. 2 Prairie Farm (7-1). The Panthers shared the West Lakeland Conference title with Luck during the regular season and suffered its first loss of the season on Friday with a 28-14 defeat to Shell Lake.

New Auburn won for the second time in as many weeks with a strong 59-7 win over Alma Center Lincoln in CWWC action.

Matt Elmhorst had 138 rushing yards and five scores as the Trojans put up 479 rushing yards as a team. Braden Johnson added 114 yards and a touchdown on just five carries while Ethan Lotts and Caleb Gotham each threw for a touchdown.

Lake Holcombe blanked Cornell 39-0 in Cornell in a renewal of that rivalry of foes-turned-teammates who are now foes again. The two programs co-oped for 11-man from 2013-20 before going their separate ways beginning this season.

