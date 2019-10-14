Ben Steinmetz had a team-high 73 yards on seven carries while scoring a rushing touchdown in his sixth straight game for the Cardinals (2-6, 2-4). Tyler Bohland ran for 48 yards, Bohde Torkleson had 46 yards and a touchdown while quarterbacks Brayden Warwick and Hayden Goodman ran for 34 and 33 yards, respectively, with Warwick breaking free for a touchdown run in the second quarter against the Huskies (0-8, 0-6).
Chi-Hi ran for 240 yards in the team’s 37-20 loss at Big Rivers Conference co-leading River Falls on Oct. 5 and while the team has made some tweaks as to which running backs line up where at times, Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said the gains just come down to the team getting better all over.
“We’re getting close,” Raykovich said. “We felt like we had River Falls last week and this is a team right now that this should be game one for us, because we’re finally where we want the kids to be.”
Friday’s victory occurred in what many could consider textbook ‘run the football’ weather as flurries and sharp winds howled around throughout the game. But in a season where the Cardinals will have just three home games out of nine games overall, it was a victory and that’s what mattered most for Raykovich and the team.
“Rain, snow, sleet, hail (if) you get a W you don’t feel the pain,” Raykovich said.
Defense drives McDonell victory
McDonell’s defense put forth one of its best defensive efforts of the season in Saturday’s 38-22 win over Chequamegon at Dorais Field.
The Macks (3-4) held the Screaming Eagles (5-3) to just one touchdown in the final three quarters, a fourth-quarter score after McDonell was in front 38-14. Cheqamegon ran for 184 yards, the second lowest total allowed by the Macks this season while McDonell limited their opponent to 282 yards, also the second best performance on the year.
“We made a minor tweak with our defensive formation and that helped a little bit but really it was just the guys flying around making tackles,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said of his team’s defense. “We had a good talk last Monday after we got shredded a little bit last week, talking to the guys and seeing what’s going wrong and we seemed to be thinking a little too much.
“So we told them to free it up and just go find the ball and make a play and that’s what they did and they were great at it.”
McDonell recovered three fumbles, including two in the fourth quarter while Dale Tetrault had an interception to go with a big day as a receiver with a game-high 114 yards on nine catches and two touchdowns. Noah Hanson and Landon Moulton added 56 and 55 receiving yards, respectively, with Moulton hauling in a touchdown pass in the first quarter. Quarterback Tanner Opsal threw for three scores while running for two more as the Macks earned their first home 8-man victory after they earned their first two wins away from Dorais Field.
Cook serves up touchdowns
Bloomer junior running back Dalton Cook carried the scoring load for the Blackhawks in Friday’s 42-18 defeat to Northwestern.
Cook ran eight times for 21 yards and three touchdowns, including the first score of the game that helped the ‘Hawks (6-2, 6-2) take an early 6-0 lead. Cook added a 1-yard score in the second quarter and a 2-yard score in the fourth. The Tigers (8-0, 8-0) ran for 345 yards in the game while taking advantage of three Bloomer turnovers.
Two Chippewa County running backs ran over the 1,000-yard barrier during week eight as Cadott’s Brady Spaeth and New Auburn’s Nick Walker worked their way above the prestigious threshold.
Spaeth ran for 118 yards on 23 carries in Cadott’s 20-0 defeat at Colby on Friday. Spaeth has a county best 1,078 rushing yards along with 12 rushing touchdowns and ran for at least 100 yards for a seventh straight game for Cadott (3-5, 3-5). Colby scored twice in the second quarter before adding a third quarter score on the way to the shutout.
Walker put up 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans (4-4, 1-4) as a part of a 29-14 win at Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore. Zachary Fedie added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Trojans snapped a mini 2-game losing streak. Walker has 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging close to 10.7 yards per carry on the season.
Dominant D
Stanley-Boyd (4-4, 3-4) kept its playoff aspirations alive with a 33-0 shutout of Fall Creek on Friday.
The Orioles ran for 361 yards and four touchdowns as Cooper Nichols (197 rushing yards, two TDs), Michael Karlen (62 rushing yards, one TD) and Joey McDermond (45 rushing yards, one TD) led the way. Defensively Stanley-Boyd put forth a dominant effort against the winless Crickets (0-8, 0-7), holding Fall Creek to 69 yards of total offense and fewer than two yards per play.
Stanley-Boyd had nine tackles for loss, led by two apiece from Bo Chwala and Jake Schneider.
Late heroics
Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s bid for a first Lakeland Conference title took a hit thanks to some last-second heroics in a 14-8 loss to Unity on Friday.
The Knights (5-3, 5-1) led for most of the game, taking an 8-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Kinney in the first quarter and holding the lead until the final seconds. Unity got on the scoreboard with 1:30 to go on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bloomer to Luke Flaherty, but the Knights stuffed the chance at a game-tying two-point conversion.
The Eagles found the end zone with six seconds to go on a 13-yard scoring pass from Bloomer to Jack Nelson to grab the win.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 70 yards while Aden Story added 31.
Unity (7-1, 6-0) can clinch the outright league title with a win at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday while a loss by the Eagles combined with a win for Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Grantsburg would give both teams a shared title.
