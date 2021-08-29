Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd overcomes early time of possession discrepancy to pull away from Marathon

The Stanley-Boyd football team has had the ability over the years to score quickly.

That strength was utilized in a 35-7 victory over Marathon in a game that started on Friday night and was completed on Saturday at Oriole Park after inclement weather suspended the game at halftime.

The Orioles (2-0) scored all 35 points in the final 28 minutes, 3 seconds of the contest as Marathon scored first and dominated the time of possession early on.

In fact, Stanley-Boyd ran just five plays in the game's first 19:24. Marathon opened the game with an 11-play drive that ended when the Orioles turned the Red Raiders over on downs. But a fumble on Stanley-Boyd's first offensive play turned the ball back over to Marathon and the Red Raiders went on a 12-play drive deep into Oriole territory. But sacks from Chase Sturm and Jacob Nesterick ended the threat and gave the Orioles their second drive of the game with less than a minute gone in the second quarter.

The Stanley-Boyd offense went turned the ball over on downs after a fourth down pass fell incomplete in Oriole territory to give the Red Raiders the ball at the Stanley-Boyd 37. Marathon once again leaned on a methodical offensive attack to move the ball but this time found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run by Matt Annis with 4:16 left in the first half.