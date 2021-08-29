Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd overcomes early time of possession discrepancy to pull away from Marathon

The Stanley-Boyd football team has had the ability over the years to score quickly.
That strength was utilized in a 35-7 victory over Marathon in a game that started on Friday night and was completed on Saturday at Oriole Park after inclement weather suspended the game at halftime.
The Orioles (2-0) scored all 35 points in the final 28 minutes, 3 seconds of the contest as Marathon scored first and dominated the time of possession early on.
In fact, Stanley-Boyd ran just five plays in the game's first 19:24. Marathon opened the game with an 11-play drive that ended when the Orioles turned the Red Raiders over on downs. But a fumble on Stanley-Boyd's first offensive play turned the ball back over to Marathon and the Red Raiders went on a 12-play drive deep into Oriole territory. But sacks from Chase Sturm and Jacob Nesterick ended the threat and gave the Orioles their second drive of the game with less than a minute gone in the second quarter.
The Stanley-Boyd offense went turned the ball over on downs after a fourth down pass fell incomplete in Oriole territory to give the Red Raiders the ball at the Stanley-Boyd 37. Marathon once again leaned on a methodical offensive attack to move the ball but this time found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run by Matt Annis with 4:16 left in the first half.
But then the Orioles would come to life as Cooper Nichols returned the ensuing kickoff to the Marathon 48. Three plays later Stanley-Boyd was in the end zone as Carsen Hause found Nichols on a seven-yard touchdown pass before adding the two-point conversion to give Stanley-Boyd an 8-7 advantage.
Dandy defense
For the second game in a row, the Chi-Hi defense rose to the occasion in the face of a tough foe.
The Cardinals (2-0) prevailed in a defensive-led battle 10-9 at D.C. Everest of Thursday with a late stand on a two-point conversion with 10 seconds left helping to seal the win.
As a team Chi-Hi limited the Evergreens to 178 total yards including 113 on the ground. D.C. Everest ran for 309 yards and had 416 yards of total offense in a 42-20 victory over Green Bay Preble on Aug. 19.
Both teams played to a scoreless first half before trading field goals. Brayden Warwick's 28-yard touchdown pass to Judah Dunham with 4:44 left put the Cardinals out front. The Evergreens worked their way down deep into Cardinal territory, but needed four goal-to-goal plays to score before the unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Chi-Hi started the season by limiting Holmen to 188 yards of total offense including 185 on the ground in a 40-0 shutout win over Holmen on Aug. 19.
Starting fast
McDonell flipped the script on recent season openers, coming out of the gates strong in Thursday's 54-14 win at Bowler/Gresham.
The Macks (1-0) scored 38 points in the first quarter en route to the win, a sharp contrast to their previous two season openers when McDonell had to rally from two-score deficits for wins.
Ethan Goulet threw touchdown passes to Landon Moulton and Dale Tetrault while Xayvion Matthews had two scoring runs and Moulton added a 17-yard touchdown run in the 38-point first quarter. Ben Biskupski returned an interceptions 54 yards for a score in the second quarter and Grant Smiskey connected with David Anderson for an 80-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the Macks.
Matthews had 69 yards and Goulet added 52 on the ground while Smiskey and Goulet teamed up for 191 passing yards and three combined touchdowns.
The victory was McDonell's third straight win to start a season, the first time the program has won three straight season openers since 1987-1989 when the Macks beat Ellsworth 28-6 (1987) and 21-13 (1988) and Baraboo 33-30 (1990).
A new era
Three local teams began the a new era in their respective programs by kicking off eight-man competition.
Cornell was the first but didn't get a full game as the Chiefs' game at Prairie Farm was suspended and canceled in the second quarter with the Panthers having a 24-0 lead.
Daniel Person had 31 yards rushing and 49 yards passing including 42 on a pass to Blake Anders. Tucker Clemetson scored twice in the first quarter and Tyler Rassbach had an 84-yard touchdown run in the second for Prairie Farm.
Aiden Rosemeyer's 46-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kroeplin was the only score in a defensive battle as the Thorp football team edged Lake Holcombe 6-0 on Friday evening at Thorp in the first eight-man contest for both teams.
Thorp outlasted Lake Holcombe in a defensive slugfest in the rain Friday for a 6-0 victory in a battle of teams playing their first eight-man game. Ayden Rosemeyer's 46-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kroeplin on the first play of the second quarter was the lone score of the game for the Cards (1-0).
“We played hard, they played hard, it was just a hard-fought game," Thorp coach Keldric Stokes said. "Two teams that came out in their first eight-man games and they played very hard. (We’re) happy to come out with a win.”
Lake Holcombe had the ball in the final minutes with a chance to tie, but Rosemeyer picked off a fourth down heave down the field.
“In eight-man it’s traditionally an offensive game and tonight was a defensive game with this downpour rain," Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry said. "We battled through it on both sides of the ball. We were just missing that one big play.”
New Auburn's eight-man opener with Greenwood scheduled for Friday evening was canceled due to inclement weather.
Strong in overtime
Cadott earned its first win of the season in exciting fashion Saturday in a 6-0 overtime win at Pittsville.
Tegan Ritter's 25-yard touchdown run was the difference as the Hornets prevailed in a game moved from Friday due to inclement weather.
The win continued what has been a strong record of success in overtime all-time for the Hornets. Cadott is now 7-3 in overtime and has won six of its last seven overtime games overall. The most recent win for the Hornets was a 23-22 double overtime win over Neillsville on Sept. 1, 2014. That win came after a reschedule due to inclement as well and was also the first varsity win for the program since returning to varsity competition after missing most of 2012 and all of 2013 due to a lack of varsity level players.
The Hornets have had two overtime games in the same season twice. The first came in 1995 under coach Denny Laramy when the Hornets defeated Cornell 27-20 in double overtime on Aug. 25, 1995 and later earned a double overtime victory over Altoona 22-16 on Sept. 15, 1995. Ed Lenard's teams also earned two victories in 1975 with a 12-6 overtime win over Thorp on Sept. 19 and a 22-14 triumph over the Chiefs on Oct. 24, 1975.