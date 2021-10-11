Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen boots school record 52-yard field goal in loss to Eau Claire Regis

Stanley-Boyd do-it-all senior Michael Karlen had another unique performance for the Orioles football team in Friday's 27-19 defeat against unbeaten Eau Claire Regis at Oriole Park in Stanley.

Karlen ran for 24 yards, caught six passes for 69 yards and a score and kicked two field goals including a 52-yard boot in the second quarter for the Orioles.

Prep Football: Late rally thwarted as Stanley-Boyd falls to unbeaten Eau Claire Regis The Stanley-Boyd football team cut a 21-point deficit to eight in the final seconds but fell to unbeaten Eau Claire Regis 27-19 on Friday evening at Oriole Park in Stanley.

The school-record kick for Karlen came at the 6:46 mark before halftime, after he had missed an earlier field goal. Karlen lined up from the logo at midfield and booted the ball through to close the gap to a 6-3 deficit. Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said there was no hesitation on sending the senior out for the attempt, knowing with his leg strength at the very least the kick would make the end zone and result in a touchback if he didn't make it.

“He’s just a tremendous weapon," Koenig said of Karlen. "We’re blessed to have him.”

Karlen added a 31-yard field goal with four seconds before halftime to bring Stanley-Boyd (5-3, 3-3) within a 20-6 deficit at the break. On the season, Karlen is second on the team in rushing (180 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and third in receiving (22 receptions, 240 yards and three touchdowns), has 33 total tackles including three interceptions and four tackles for loss and is 4-for-7 in field goal attempts and 13-for-15 on extra point tries.

Zander Rockow had 160 yards on 16 attempts and two scores for the Ramblers (8-0, 6-0) as they clinched a share of the Cloverbelt Conference title.

Stanley-Boyd enters Friday's game in Elk Mound needing a victory to clinch a playoff berth. The season has been an up-and-down one for the Orioles with a 2-0 start followed by a 47-20 loss to Durand and a forfeit defeat to Fall Creek. Stanley-Boyd won three in a row entering Friday's game with the Ramblers. Eau Claire Regis' eight-point victory is tied for their smallest margin so far with the 27 points being tied for the fewest allowed to the Ramblers this year.

“Coach (Bryant) Brenner and I have a long history against each other and we often talk that it’s nice to play each other early in the season because we’re both usually healthy," Koenig said. "When you get to this point in the year you don’t really know what you’re team is going to be like. This year for us we had a lot of guys that were sick against Durand and then we had too many guys that were sick and we had to forfeit that game against Fall Creek. So it’s been disjointed but our leadership for our team has done a phenomenal job.

"Our guys are tight, that hasn’t changed and they’re just a great group to coach. I love them all and I’m really proud of all of them.”

Chi-Hi is in

Friday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi tops Superior to clinch playoff berth The Chi-Hi football team locked down a postseason berth on Friday with a 20-6 Big Rivers Conference win in Superior.

One team that has clinched a postseason berth is Chi-Hi, who earned Big Rivers Conference win number four with a 20-6 win in Hudson.

Karson Bowe ran for 95 yards and a score, Owen Krista added 58 yards and a score and Brayden Warwick rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter. The Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) never trailed in the game in winning for the fourth time in five games.

Not counting the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, the Cardinals have now qualified for the playoffs in each of the last three season and in five of the last six. But this season will mark the first time since 2016 where Chi-Hi finishes the season with a winning record in conference play and has guaranteed a postseason berth before the final night of the regular season.

Chi-Hi will have a chance to strengthen its postseason positioning in Friday's finale in Hudson against a Raiders (5-3, 4-2) squad that is also already in the postseason, but coming off a tough 10-7 loss to New Richmond.

Big step for Cadott

Prep Football: Cadott edges Clear Lake, keeps playoff hopes alive Gavin Tegels ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Sonnentag snagged a late interception to help the Cadott football team earn a 15-14 Dunn-St. Croix win over Clear Lake on Friday evening.

Cadott kept itself in position for a possible trip to the postseason with a 15-14 Dunn-St. Croix win over Clear Lake.

Kaleb Sonnentag had a team-high 99 rushing yards and Gavin Tegels added 84 rushing yards and two scores with Tegels' two-yard score with 3:46 to go helping the Hornets (4-4, 3-3) take a one-point lead. Clear Lake (2-6, 1-5) ran for 238 yards, with many coming on its opening drive ending in the end zone, but the Hornets defense limited the Warriors to just one more score the rest of the way.

The victory keeps the Hornets in the hunt for a postseason berth. Cadott can clinch its first trip to the playoffs since 2005 with a win over conference champion Spring Valley at home on Friday, but even with a loss could still make it but would need to rely on tiebreakers against other teams from around the state that were also 3-4 in league play for any possibly available spots.

“They’re hungry, they want to make the playoffs," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said after the win. "The seniors the last couple weeks have been stepping up (and) leading. We’ve been lacking that all year and now I think they’re seeing the end of their career and they’re really working hard now.”

Bloomer also comes into the final week needing a win to clinch a playoff appearance. The Blackhawks (3-5, 3-3) suffered their third straight loss with a 46-28 defeat in Cumberland. Quarterback Maddux Allen had a big night for the Beavers (8-0, 6-0) with 373 passing yards and four scores in helping the team jump out to a 30-0 halftime lead.

Bloomer hosts Spooner on Friday in a battle of two teams needing a win to clinch a playoff berth.

Loss one for McDonell

McDonell suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 46-44 to Phillips in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup.

Ethan Goulet completed 11-of-16 passes for 103 yards and a two touchdowns while running for another for the Macks (6-1, 3-1). Xayvion Matthews ran for 88 yards and a score while Goulet and Dale Tetrault each added scoring runs and Ben Biskupski and Matthews hauled in scoring passes from Goulet.

The Loggers (5-2, 3-1) ran for 415 yards and seven touchdowns as a team including 238 yards and four scores by quarterback Will Knaack.

McDonell and Phillips now stand one game behind unbeaten Gilman in the league standings with one week to go in the regular season. The Macks host Gilman on Friday at Dorais Field.

While the Macks were dealt their first loss of the season, New Auburn (2-4, 1-3) picked up its first league win with a 50-14 win in Bruce. Matt Elmhorst ran for 55 yards and three scores while Ethan Lotts and Triton Robey had 95 and 84 rushing yards, respectively. Lotts also completed four passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, all to Braden Johnson. The Trojans host Alma Center Lincoln on Friday.

Lake Holcombe fell at Northwood/Solon Springs 33-6 in non-conference eight-man action. Colton Minnick ran for a two-yard touchdown for the Chieftains (1-6), who play at Cornell on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.