Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen showcases unique skill set in opening win over Fall Creek

Michael Karlen can do things on the football field many others cannot.

The Stanley-Boyd junior showed off his skills as a part of the team’s 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Friday at Oriole Park.

Karlen ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on a team-high nine carries while booting six extra points and three field goals. The junior was responsible for all 12 Stanley-Boyd points in the first quarter, complementing field goals of 44 and 32 yards with a 2-yard scoring run with six minutes left in the first quarter to put the Orioles ahead 9-6.

He added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and one quarter later booted a 46-yard field goal in a stiff wind with several yards to spare.

“We knew his freshman year he was a special talent when it comes to kicking, and he loves practicing kicking and he loves honing his craft,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of Karlen after Friday’s win. “He kicked for us his freshman year. We, unfortunately the last couple years, have not been able to take advantage of his skills and put him in some bad situations. We tried some field goals the last few years that just didn’t work out, but he was kicking the ball well tonight, even into the wind.