Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen showcases unique skill set in opening win over Fall Creek

Michael Karlen can do things on the football field many others cannot.
The Stanley-Boyd junior showed off his skills as a part of the team’s 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Friday at Oriole Park.
Karlen ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on a team-high nine carries while booting six extra points and three field goals. The junior was responsible for all 12 Stanley-Boyd points in the first quarter, complementing field goals of 44 and 32 yards with a 2-yard scoring run with six minutes left in the first quarter to put the Orioles ahead 9-6.
He added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and one quarter later booted a 46-yard field goal in a stiff wind with several yards to spare.
The Stanley-Boyd football team tallied a school record 65 points in a 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Friday to open the season at Oriole Park.
“We knew his freshman year he was a special talent when it comes to kicking, and he loves practicing kicking and he loves honing his craft,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of Karlen after Friday’s win. “He kicked for us his freshman year. We, unfortunately the last couple years, have not been able to take advantage of his skills and put him in some bad situations. We tried some field goals the last few years that just didn’t work out, but he was kicking the ball well tonight, even into the wind.
“It was nice to watch him actually have that success because he’s fun to work with.”
Last season Karlen ran for 374 yards and six touchdowns while making 15 of 17 extra
point attempts.
Friday’s 65-point outburst was a school records for points in a game, according to Chippewa Herald archives, and is the most points scored by any incarnation of the school since Stanley defeated Cadott 83-0 on Oct. 4, 1914.
Jake Nesterick led the Orioles with 81 yards on the ground and a score while Cooper Nichols ran for two touchdowns and caught one as a part of his three receptions and 104 receiving yards. Brady Potaczek ran for 41 yards and a score and quarterback Carsen Hauser overcame an early pick six to complete 8 of 16 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“We have a lot of great kids right now that work hard, they have great ability, they’re fast and it’s just being able to take advantage of that,” Koenig said. “It’s a shame at times that there’s only one football to pass around but our kids work hard in the offseason and they really did a great job tonight.”
One tough matchup
9-25 Prep Roundup: Herrick's 11-yard touchdown catch lifts Bloomer football past Saint Croix Falls in overtime
Charlie Herrick hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Strand in overtime to give the Bloomer football team a 34-28 victory over Saint Croix Falls on Friday evening.
Chi-Hi saw the versatility of River Falls’ Michael Krueger up close in Friday’s 23-8 defeat.
Krueger ran for a game-high 122 yards and two scores while also opening the scoring in the first quarter by pouncing on a blocked punt in the end zone.
Krueger earned first-team All-Big Rivers Conference honors at running back last season.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 98 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown in the third quarter for the Cardinals.
Ground and pound
No runner from Chippewa County was busier in the first week of the prep football season than McDonell quarterback Tanner Opsal.
The senior signal caller ran for 309 yards on 49 carries with three touchdown runs while adding three touchdown tosses in McDonell’s 46-20 win at Alma Center Lincoln.
Both the Macks and Hornet are proficient at throwing the ball, but opted for more plays on the ground. Alma Center Lincoln ran for 141 on 18 carries as a team to go with 138 passing yards.
The Hornets found the end zone three times in the first quarter and led 20-8 after one quarter before the Macks scored the final 38 points of the game. McDonell also intercepted Alma Center Lincoln quarterback Jack Anderson three times, getting two from Dale Tetrault.
Rothbauer on the ground
Bloomer’s offense put up more than 200 yards on the ground as the Blackhawks edged Saint Croix Falls 34-28 in overtime.
Senior running back Ethan Rothbauer was the primary facilitator for the run game, putting together 145 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns. Rothbauer scored twice in the opening quarter to stake his team to an early 14-0 lead before adding one rushing score each in the third and fourth quarter.
Dalton Cook added 51 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Jack Strand.
Strand connected with Charlie Herrick on an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime to earn the win.
Conference new blood
The Hurley football team jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead on the way to a 39-6 victory over Lake Holcombe/Cornell on Friday evening in Holcombe.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment went into effect this fall and Friday was the first chance to see many of the new faces in new places.
New Richmond’s return to the Big Rivers started on the right note with a 28-27 win over Rice Lake while Durand and Mondovi each earned wins in their inaugural Cloverbelt contests.
Turtle Lake and Clear Lake won their Dunn-St. Croix openers, although those wins came against foes also in their first games in the new league as Turtle Lake beat Cadott 20-15 and Clear Lake doubled up Elmwood/Plum City 28-14.
Hurley’s first game in the Lakeland Conference was a successful one as the Northstars beat Lake Holcombe/Cornell 39-6, keeping the Knights out of the end zone until the fourth quarter when Tate Sauerwein scored on a 5-yard run to end the shutout.
The Heart O’North moves from 10 teams in 2019 to eight for this fall and all eight programs played in the league a season ago. The Central Wisconsin West Conference for 8-man is a brand new conference, but McDonell’s win Friday marked the program’s first game in a conference after playing two years of an independent schedule. Gilman also kicked off the 8-man era in the Pirate program and blanked Bruce 53-0. Phillips also previously played an independent schedule and opened the year by pulling away from New Auburn in a 42-14 victory.
