The McDonell football team had no answer for Javaun Mielke and powerful Oakfield on Saturday as the Oaks beat the Macks 51-12 in an 8-man matchup at Dorais Field.
The sophomore running back Mielke ran for 202 yards and two scores while adding two punt returns for scores for the Oaks (4-0), who entered Saturday's game ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll.
Mielke scored on the second play from scrimmage with a 50-yard run, then added a 70-yard punt return for a score later in the quarter to help the Oaks start quickly. Oakfield quarterback Jacob Cedar also ran for two scores as the Oaks piled up 339 rushing yards in the win.
"Oakfield is obviously really good," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "They've got some good athletes that are big and fast and they're well coached and have been pretty successful for a few years."
McDonell (0-4) found the end zone twice in the second half through the air, both on touchdown passes from Kendren Gullo to Adam Waldusky. The first came on McDonell's opening drive of the second half and was an 11-yard scoring strike on 4th and goal before the tandem connected again on a 31-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
"For us in the first half I thought our effort was not exactly where it needed to be as far as when we got down and we let it snowball, which has been a problem for us all year," Cox said. "We got on them a little bit at halftime and in the second half we looked a little bit better and were able to do some positive things."
Waldusky finished with with 60 yards receiving on four catches, catching at least one touchdown in a third straight game after moving to receiver from the offensive line.
Running back Michael Scheidler has also helped the offense in a move away from the line, leading the team with 43 rushing yards while adding four catches for 32 yards from the running back position.
"He's been really solid out there for us," Cox said of Waldusky. "He's probably going to be our top playmaker on the edge as a receiver. Mike has shown some things at tailback as well."
Gullo finished 11 of 30 for 135 passing yards and two scores and one interception on the final play of the game.
Saturday's game was the latest in a gauntlet of contests to begin the season for the Macks. McDonell's week one (Northwood/Solon Springs) and two (Wausau Newman) opponents sat third and first, respectively, in the latest state coaches poll.
"I think we're getting better," Cox said. "We're just going to have to continue to make strides as we go."
The Macks were without leading rusher Eli Swoboda for the game due to injury, but Cox was confident the team would be back at full strength when the team plays at Phillips on Friday.
"We should be at full strength next week, which is nice and be as healthy as we've been all year," Cox said. "It'll be good to have all our playmakers there."
