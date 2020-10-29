Prep Football: Offense seeks spark as Chi-Hi heads for Marshfield

Chi-Hi (2-3) is coming off a 13-10 loss to New Richmond where the Cardinals ran for a season-high 206 yards, but most of those yards came on a few Ben Steinmetz runs as the offense struggled to consistently move the ball against the Tigers.

“You look at film and we’re so close in so many areas offensively and that’s where our problem is," Raykovich said. "Let’s be honest, we’re not scoring like we need to. The defense is keeping us in games. The defense has one letdown (against New Richmond) and we lose the game. The offense has got to start making things happen but we’re so close – a block here, a cut there, a missed pass here.”

The Cardinals will look to put things together against a Tigers defense that has been strong in recent weeks after struggling against the Mustangs in a game that was scheduled just days before being played.

Chi-Hi and Marshfield share an interesting history with 13 prior meetings on the gridiron. All but three of those matchups occurred before Raykovich took over the lead of the Cardinal program in 1986 and all came in the playoffs. Marshfield was victorious in postseason meetings in 1999, 2001 and 2002 with the Tigers going on to win Division 1 state titles in 2001 and 2002.