Prep Football: Offense seeks spark as Chi-Hi heads for Marshfield

The similarities are there.
Two teams with plenty of talent, looking for that spark to bring it all together.
The Chi-Hi football team hits the road this Friday to face Marshfield in a nonconference matchup and coach Chuck Raykovich sees some similar traits between his Cardinals and the Tigers.
The Tigers (0-3) haven't quite put together a full fourth quarters in a game yet and are coming off a pair of close defeats to state-ranked D.C. Everest (10-0) and Wisconsin Rapids (14-13).
Consistent offense has been hard to come by for both teams while their defenses have been stout and overall both the Cardinals and Tigers are teams that could be considered to be better than their records currently show.
“They’re a good football team," Raykovich said of Marshfield. "They’re big, they’re strong (and) probably in the same boat we’re in with they’re not hitting on all cylinders like we’re not. I think it’s going to be a good battle with us.”
Running back Logan Durham has run for 168 yards in three games for the Tigers, according to WisSports.net, while Jeffrey Marsh has both of the team's touchdowns. Marshfield opened the season with a 32-0 loss to Menomonie on Oct. 9 before the back-to-back defeats to fellow Valley Football Association squads.
Chi-Hi (2-3) is coming off a 13-10 loss to New Richmond where the Cardinals ran for a season-high 206 yards, but most of those yards came on a few Ben Steinmetz runs as the offense struggled to consistently move the ball against the Tigers.
“You look at film and we’re so close in so many areas offensively and that’s where our problem is," Raykovich said. "Let’s be honest, we’re not scoring like we need to. The defense is keeping us in games. The defense has one letdown (against New Richmond) and we lose the game. The offense has got to start making things happen but we’re so close – a block here, a cut there, a missed pass here.”
The Cardinals will look to put things together against a Tigers defense that has been strong in recent weeks after struggling against the Mustangs in a game that was scheduled just days before being played.
Chi-Hi and Marshfield share an interesting history with 13 prior meetings on the gridiron. All but three of those matchups occurred before Raykovich took over the lead of the Cardinal program in 1986 and all came in the playoffs. Marshfield was victorious in postseason meetings in 1999, 2001 and 2002 with the Tigers going on to win Division 1 state titles in 2001 and 2002.
The 1999 meeting Division 1 quarterfinal matchup at Dorais Field drew 6,082 fans, making it one of the most attended postseason games in state history.
An unknown heading into Friday's game is whether it will be the last one of the season for the Cardinals. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced Monday it would be moving to virtual instruction beginning next Wednesday with the initial plan to continue doing so for the rest of the month. Soon after Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson was informed that Saturday would be the final day of fall prep sports activities for the school, meaning any more potential football games and the girls swimming postseason would not be competed in.
Discussions are still ongoing to allow those teams to finish up their seasons and Raykovich said there is still a 'ray of hope' the Cardinals could get another nonconference game and/or a possible playoff game or two in.
But as far as Friday's matchup with the Tigers is concerned, Raykovich said keeping mistakes to a minimum is a key to being successful.
“We’ve not been dominated by anybody," Raykovich said. "We keep making the mistakes that prevent us from scoring.”
Friday's game will be the first regular season contest between the two programs since 1982, when coach Bill Mehls led the Cardinals to a 9-0 victory. The first matchup in the series occurred on Nov. 9, 1919 and was a victory for the Cardinals.
New Richmond at Chi-Hi football 10-23-20
