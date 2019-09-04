NEW AUBURN — Tristen Harder, Brady Bischel, Wyatt Gotham and Aaron Hinton are a year older, stronger and smarter.
And so far that’s been bad news for anyone opposing them in the trenches.
The New Auburn offensive linemen have been paving the way for a prolific Trojans running game early, using their size and smarts to help their team run for more than 800 yards through two games in a pair of lopsided 8-man victories.
The varsity game is nothing new to the group, they all played during last season’s 2-7 campaign and took their lumps as they got up to speed at the varsity level. But with added experience has come confidence and success.
“Last year (they) were very hesitant. This year they get a push,” New Auburn coach Wayne North said of the line. “They get a push and we can run behind them and they’re maintaining their blocks. Not only are they getting a push but they’re maintaining the blocks and that’s how our offense is set up to get crack, an opening and shoot through. They’re also getting to the second level a lot better this year.
“Last year (it was) the first initial block and that’s about it. Now our guys are getting to that second level to get that second block which is really making a big difference for us.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hinton is the most experienced member of the line as one of only four seniors on the New Auburn roster and said the line doesn’t care about recognition, only victory.
“We take a lot of pride in it,” Hinton said of the run game. “Even if we don’t get any recognition, we’re fine with it because we’re doing our job.”
But make no mistake about it, New Auburn’s running backs appreciate the work the big guys do. Junior Nick Walker had 196 yards and two scores in last Friday’s 50-22 victory over Mellen and said the backfield has peace of mind knowing the holes will be there.
“When you’ve got that confidence to be able to run the ball, it’s a lot easier to go forward instead of (thinking) am I going to get a block?” Walker said.
Bischel and Harder are juniors while the 270-pound Gotham is a sophomore, giving the team the makings of a strong line for the next few years. The team showed some big-time running ability late last year, including a 449-yard effort as a team in a 32-19 win over Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs near the end of the regular season. That potential has blossomed early this season and the team has noticed a considerable up tick in intensity and focus during practice, something that has transitioned into games.
“I think it’s definitely that extra year as well as extra conditioning. We were pretty young last year,” Harder said of the improvement.
New Auburn is off to its first 2-0 start since 2014 and a win Friday at Bruce would give the program its first 3-0 start since the team’s 8-0 season in 1974 under coach Bill Mehls.
This year is the last for the program as a part of the Lakeland Conference. New Auburn and Bruce will join McDonell, Gilman and others in a yet-to-be-named league as a part of statewide realignment next season.
And with games scheduled further down the line with longtime foes like Prairie Farm, Clayton and Luck, the Trojans want to make a strong final impression in the league.
“We can definitely feel the intensity that everybody is giving to this team,” Hinton said.
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Superior
|0
|0
|2
|0
|River Falls
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Superior
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Cadott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Altoona
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fall Creek
|0
|2
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Colby at Altoona
Fall Creek at Spencer/Columbus
Colfax at Neillsville/Granton
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cumberland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hayward
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ladysmith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Spooner
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Cumberland
Cameron at Hayward
Northwestern at Ladysmith
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grantsburg
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Unity
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Clear Lake
Grantsburg at Turtle Lake
Flambeau at Unity
Elmwood/Plum City at Webster
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Luck
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clayton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Game
Prairie Farm at Winter
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Bruce
Luck at Clayton
Alma Center Lincoln at Frederic
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Gilman
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Greenwood
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thorp
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loyal
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman at Greenwood
Thorp at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Abbotsford at Loyal
Athens at Owen-Withee
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|35
|62
|471
|3
|5
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|24
|34
|410
|4
|0
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|27
|41
|283
|2
|1
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|7
|20
|128
|2
|0
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|15
|32
|116
|1
|1
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|21
|259
|3
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|29
|207
|3
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|20
|199
|2
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|40
|169
|4
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|25
|166
|2
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|13
|207
|1
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|6
|107
|1
|Noah Hanson, McDonell
|6
|104
|1
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|7
|102
|0
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|9
|96
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|28
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|26
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|26
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|22
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|18
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|18
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|New Auburn
|2
|404
|15
|419
|Bloomer
|2
|182.5
|205
|387.5
|McDonell
|2
|106
|236.5
|342.5
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|159
|142.5
|301.5
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|138
|64
|202
|Cadott
|2
|112.5
|39.5
|152
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|65
|58
|123
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|New Auburn
|1
|4
|130
|134
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|131
|42
|173
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|114.5
|113
|227.5
|Cadott
|2
|168
|65.5
|233.5
|Bloomer
|2
|133.5
|102
|235.5
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|270.5
|47.5
|318
|McDonell
|2
|240.5
|157.5
|398