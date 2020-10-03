Prep Football: Opsal runs, throws for three touchdowns apiece as McDonell tops New Auburn

Defensively the Macks kept the larger Trojans from taking over the game on the ground, limiting New Auburn to 90 rushing yards for the game.

"I'm really proud of the defense," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "That team was bigger than us but our guys came out and matched them with their physical play. There were times they ran it down our throats but we made stops when we need to. Our defensive coordinator coach (Morgan) King has really worked hard with those guys over the last couple years to improve our defense and in the early going it's working out for us."

New Auburn had other opportunities to score but drives that moved into McDonell territory were short circuited by mistakes such as penalties and quarterback sacks.

"We shot ourselves in the foot way too much and we've done that this year. Mental mistakes," New Auburn coach Wayne North said. "Physically we should compete with most every team we play. The mental mistakes are just killing us right now and some of it deals with I think for our guys I don't know why this whole weird season has thrown them off so much more maybe than other teams. I'm not sure. I didn't think that was going to be that issue but we'll regroup and if we consistently do the same thing...that's the big thing. We're consistent for a while then we aren't for a while and we've had to throw new people in.