When Oriole Park in Stanley opened its doors a few years ago, the hope was the site would be selected to host several non-Stanley-Boyd events.
Fast forward to Saturday and that will be the case as the facility plays host to the inaugural WIAA eight-man football state championship game between Luck and Sevastopol at 1 p.m.
This year marks the first time the WIAA has sponsored a state tournament and state championship game for eight-man football, offering an eight-team tournament for the 32 eligible teams.
Stanley-Boyd athletic director Travis Schindler said the WIAA initially reached out to see if the district had any interest in hosting any sort of eight-man postseason game. The facility’s central location for a tournament made up of teams mostly from the northwest and eastern parts of the state made it a logical choice. Last week it was announced the game would be held at Oriole Park, a location roughly two hours from Luck and three hours from Sevastopol.
Saturday’s game will not be the first major event hosted at the turf-field facility. Oriole Park hosted neutral site semifinal football playoff games in 2016 and 2017 as well as a Division 2 regional track and field meet in 2016.
“When Jim Jones was still the superintendent he said to use it for as many things as possible,” Schindler said. “We built this for people to use and enjoy it.”
The main challenge in the leadup to Saturday’s game has been getting familiar with the narrower dimensions of the field.
Schindler reached out to former Cadott athletic director Jim Sekel, now the athletic director at D.C. Everest in Schofield. D.C. Everest was the site of the four-game, eight-man football jamboree that the tournament replaced. The jamboree matched up the top four teams from the western and eastern sides of the state in a one-day set of neutral site contests.
Both Luck and Sevastopol bring strong resumes to the table, fitting of a championship game.
Luck (11-0) dominated competition en route to a South Lakeland Conference championship. The Cardinals rolled past Florence 70-42 and Northwood/Solon Springs 78-38 to advance to the championship game. Luck brings a bruising ground game to Oriole Park led by three 1,000-yard rushers, according to WisSports.net, as running back Dennis Brule (1,259 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns), quarterback Bennett Jensen (1,122 yards, 20 touchdowns) and running back Andrew Moos (1,017 yards, 12 touchdowns) lead the attack.
Sevastopol (10-1) won the MONLPC 8-Man Conference, the name being an acronym for the different leagues involved — Marinette & Oconto, Northern Lakes and Packerland. The Pioneers defeated Oakfield 48-0 in the opening round of the playoffs before avenging a regular season defeat by routing Wausau Newman 50-28 to advance to the state title game. Dual-threat quarterback Nathan Stenzel offers plenty for defense to account for through the air (997 passing yards and 19 touchdowns) and on the ground (1,297 rushing yards, 21 TDs) for a Pioneer squad that enters Saturday on an eight-game winning streak.
Schindler, an assistant coach for the Stanley-Boyd football team, has never seen an eight-man game live and said Saturday’s contest has all the makings of an offensive shootout.
“You see the scores and you really want to see one live and all the scoring and it looks like it’s a lot of action,” Schindler said.
While this is the first season of an eight-man state title game, it is hardly the first year of the modified game in Wisconsin. The WIAA introduced reduced-player football for the first time in 1937 with the six-player game as an option for smaller schools. An eight-man option was established a few years later and prior to 1941, more than 90 schools played eight six- or eight-man football in the state. World War II impacted the reduced-player game, dropping the overall number to 70 and by 1950 there were 50 six-man teams and 26 eight-man squads in the state. Later in the 1950s, eight-man football all but replaced six-man as the popular choice for smaller schools but by 1969 most teams went to the now-common 11-player game and eight-man football faded away until being reinstated in 2012 when 16 teams, including New Auburn, opted to play eight-man football. More teams have opted for eight-man football in recent years, including McDonell completing its first season this fall.
The tournament is limited to eight-man teams whose schools have an average three-year enrollment of 200 or fewer students. The WIAA selected the top eight teams from around the state for the tournament and held the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19 before last Friday’s semifinals.
