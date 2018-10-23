Try 1 month for 99¢

Oriole Park in Stanley will host the inaugural eight-man football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

This year marks the first season the WIAA has sanctioned a state tournament for eight-man football. The winner of this Friday's two semifinal matchups — Northwood/Solon Springs (9-1) at Luck (10-0) and Wausau Newman (10-0) vs Sevastopol (9-1) at Merrill — will meet for a state championship on a week from Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.