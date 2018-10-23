Oriole Park in Stanley will host the inaugural eight-man football state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
This year marks the first season the WIAA has sanctioned a state tournament for eight-man football. The winner of this Friday's two semifinal matchups — Northwood/Solon Springs (9-1) at Luck (10-0) and Wausau Newman (10-0) vs Sevastopol (9-1) at Merrill — will meet for a state championship on a week from Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.