McDonell got on the board with its only drive of the fourth quarter, one started with a 41-yard pass completion from Kendren Gullo to Adam Waldusky. Later on in the drive the Macks faced a fourth-and-goal at the Phillips one-yard line and Gullo plowed his way into the end zone for the touchdown before Eli Swoboda added a two-point conversion run.
Gullo was 11 of 29 for 125 yards through the air. Waldusky hauled in six passes for 87 yards and Swoboda added four catches for 38 yards as the Logger defense limited McDonell to 143 yards of total offense.
"There's just not a lot of consistency there," McDonell coach Jason Cox said of the offense. "We moved the ball pretty well on the second drive down the field. We had some mistakes with a penalty and a sack."
McDonell moved into Phillips territory on its second drive of the game before a penalty and sack hindered the drive before the Macks would punt the ball away.
Haberman scored on the Loggers' second play from scrimmage with a 60-yard touchdown run before adding a 25-yard scoring scamper on the final play of the first quarter. Taber Fawley recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a score and Haberman found the end zone from 48 yards out in the second quarter to extend the lead to 27-0 by halftime.
Haberman's final touchdown of the game capped the first drive of the second half on a three-yard run. Phillips' Mason Sauter scored on a three-yard run early in the fourth. Haberman finished with 221 rushing yards as the Loggers piled up 419 yards of total offense.
"Credit to Phillips. They've got a simple offense but they run it really, really well," Cox said. "Their guys know what they're doing when they're running the ball."
McDonell returns to action next Saturday against Iron Buhl (Minn.) in a game hosted at Cameron.
"I just want them to stay positive," Cox said. "That was the message at the end. We have fans that are here to support them. There was a pretty good turnout today and they were excited when we scored that touchdown even though we were down. I just let them know that we need to stay positive and keep playing hard here and even if the success isn't on the field that can be something to be proud of."
