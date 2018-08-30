NEW AUBURN — Some lessons come easy.
Others don't.
A young New Auburn football team was dealt a tough lesson in physicality on Thursday in a 62-6 defeat to Bruce in a South Lakeland 8-Man Conference matchup.
The Red Raiders ran for 337 yards overall and scored five touchdowns in the first quarter as they raced out to a 40-0 lead after 12 minutes. Running back Connor Checkalski had 155 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries while adding a scoring catch and a punt return for a touchdown.
Quarterback Kevin Brockman ran for 101 yards and two scores while throwing for two as Bruce stayed unbeaten at the expense of the Trojans.
"(They) just ran over us," New Auburn coach Wayne North said. "We prepared. We knew which plays (they called), when they were going to run them and tried to show the guys all week what was going to happen and it was just nerves and inexperience. (We're) just young."
Bruce was able to strike quickly on its way to the win, scoring three touchdowns on the team's first six offensive possessions including the second play from scrimmage when Checkalski broke free on a 62-yard scoring scamper.
Nick Walker led New Auburn (0-3, 0-1) with 42 yards including the team's touchdown, a 25-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Zachary Fedie added 30 rushing yards and Domonic Johnson had 26 in defeat for the Trojans.
Self-inflicted wounds plagued the Trojans in their first two defeats of the season. New Auburn was tied at halftime with Mercer/Butternut 14-14 in its season opener on Aug. 17 before falling 48-26. Last week the team held a multiple-score lead on Mellen before the Granite Diggers rallied for a 24-18 win.
"We have to learn how to win," North said. "We haven't tasted that yet and because we lost so much last year coming into this year. These guys have to figure it out and I'm still trying to figure out what we have. Because they're all so equal in their abilities and their talents, to know who plays best where sometimes is a shot in the dark. So as the game progresses we find out who is playing where each game."
A young Trojan team with just three seniors on its roster is getting many players up to the speed of varsity play early on in the season and has gone through some growing pains. But North said he's been pleased with the effort the team has been putting forth.
"They all get along," North said about his team. "They work together. They work hard. That's one thing that they do every day in practice. Not one complaint from any guy."
New Auburn did become the first team this season to score against Bruce on Walker's run early in the fourth quarter. Bruce opened the season with shutout wins over Winter/Birchwood and Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore and kept the Trojans at bay early as they pulled away before New Auburn found bigger gaps in the defense.
Walker scored his fifth rushing touchdown of season after breaking to the outside and fighting off a Red Raider defender near the goal line to complete the score. The Trojans were without leading rusher Caleb Edinger due to injury, leaving a team low on experience without a running back that ran for 219 yards in the first two games of the season.
New Auburn returns to action on Friday, Sept. 7 at Prairie Farm.
