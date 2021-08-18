Prep Football: Physical Holmen squad awaits Chi-Hi in season opener

The Cardinals open the season on Thursday by hosting Holmen in a nonconference matchup at Dorais Field, the first piece of a strong starting schedule.
The Vikings finished 3-2 while competing in the spring’s alternate fall season, earning victories over La Crosse Logan, Sparta and Eau Claire North. The team returns a number of formidable contributors for a program that always provides a challenge for the Cardinals to open the season.
“Holmen is like Menomonie, they’re good every year,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said “They’re never going to have a down year.”
HOLMEN — Carson Westcott made quite an impression on the Holmen High School football team as…
Senior quarterback Luke LeClaire is a dual-threat option under center, leading the Vikings in passing and rushing last season. LaClaire threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 325 yards and four scores while leading the team’s triple option attack. Senior running back Braedon Graw was second on the team in rushing with 308 in the spring on 41 carries.
Defensively the Vikings welcome back a key contributor in the linebacker corps with senior Carson Westcott. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Westcott missed all of last season with a torn labrum but made an impact on the team as a sophomore, including a game with 21 tackles including 13 solos in a 27-7 win over Chi-Hi. Holmen has nearly 120 players in the program this season and could once again be in the mix for the Mississippi Valley Conference title.
“They’re a very, very good nonconference opponent,” Raykovich said of Holmen. “They love football down there and they work hard to get better at it and they are physical.”
The Cardinals also have large numbers in their program. Raykovich said on the first day of practice the team has the most players out this fall in history.
Chi-Hi got its first taste of opposition last Friday when the Cardinals hosted perrenial Heart O’North heavyweight Northwestern at Dorais Field. A sizable Tigers squad had some success moving and stopping the ball in the scrimmage, but Raykovich felt as though he team showed plenty to build on.
“After looking at the film it wasn’t as bad as we probably thought it was but there’s still a lot of room for improvement,” Raykovich said of the scrimmage. “But every coach in the country better say that at this time of the game or there’s something wrong with them.”
Overall the team brings back several veterans. Offensive lineman Bryant Petska earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region, all-state honorable mention and All-Chippewa County first team honors while quarterback Brayden Warwick was an all-county honorable mention. Defensive lineman Owen Krista, linebacker Elijah Hable and defensive back Gavin Goodman were each first team All-Chippewa County with Hable and Goodman also earning all-region honors.
Holmen is a tough first step in what is a challenging three-game start to the season for the Cardinals. Following Thursday’s game, Chi-Hi hits the road for another Thursday night nonconference game as the Cardinals travel east to face D.C. Everest. The Evergreens won the Valley Football Association Conference championship in the fall and feature a powerful ground game. Following that matchup the Cardinals return home to host a Big Rivers Conference opener against the always-stout Menomonie Mustangs under new coach Mike Sinz.
“Everything done has been player driven - all their workouts, their team bonding. They’ve taken charge of the team this year and that’s really important."
A tight-knit Chi-Hi football team has taken the initiative to put in extra work to improve coming off a 3-3 campaign in 2020.
As the Cardinals hit their season opener, Raykovich wants his players to focus on being consistent with their technique and duties.
“I think when you look at our first three games I think they’re as tough as any three games that anyone in the state is going to have,” Raykovich said. “We gotta be ready to play right from the kickoff and not only Holmen, but the next two games. Holmen is a good eye opener.
“If we’re not ready to play Holmen, we’re going to be in trouble.”
Chi-Hi leads the all-time series by a 17-10 margin. The Vikings have won three of the last four and five of the last seven overall in the series, most recently winning 27-7 to open the 2019 season.
The two programs have opened the season playing each other every season from 2005-19 before that was broken last fall when schedules were condensed as the season was shortened amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-ever meeting between the two teams came in Raykovich’s fourth season leading the Cardinals in 1989 and was a 15-7 victory for Chi-Hi.