DeLeon, Weimert in action

Bradley Sarauer will be joined by two other Chippewa County football players at the WFCA All-Star Game as Chi-Hi's Rico DeLeon and McDonell's Noah Weimert will be playing.

DeLeon, a WFCA All-State First Team selection at defensive lineman and the 2018 Chippewa County Player of the Year, will play for the Large Schools North Team in the final game of the day at 5 p.m. while Weimert will represent McDonell as an offensive lineman on the Eight-Player North team that will open the day at 10 a.m.