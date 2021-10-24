Prep Football Playoff Notebook: Chi-Hi's offense rounding into form

The Chi-Hi football team has leaned on its defense throughout the season.

But down the stretch, the offense has come alive for the Cardinals, including in Friday’s 22-21 overtime win at Stevens Point in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs.

Watch Now: Prep Football Division 1 Playoffs: Chi-Hi's two-point gamble pays off in overtime victory at Stevens Point Karson Bowe's two-point conversion was the difference as the Chi-Hi football team edged Stevens Point in an overtime thriller 22-21 on Friday evening in a Division 1 first round playoff matchup.

The overall stats weren’t too eye popping for the Cards (8-2), but Chi-Hi came through with big plays when needed to advance to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Karson Bowe ran for 54 yards and a score on 12 carries while catching three passes for 41 yards and a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to pull the Cardinals to within one at 21-20. Chi-Hi opted to go for the win and came through when Bowe took a double handoff into the end zone for the team’s lone lead of the game.

“The offense, I think the offense is getting better,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said after Friday’s win.

The Cardinals found several big plays in the passing game, including a 72-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Warwick to Judah Dunham to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard in the final minute of the second quarter. Warwick completed six of his 10 passes for 151 yards and two scores against the Panthers (7-3).

Friday’s win was the fifth time in six games the Cardinals scored at least 20 points, though Chi-Hi’s 20-14 win at Hudson on Oct. 15 did include a defensive touchdown.

“Sometimes it takes ten weeks (to get going),” Raykovich said with a laugh.

Chi-Hi plays at unbeaten and top-seeded Kimberly (10-0) in the second round.

On the road

Stanley-Boyd earned a 35-18 Division 5 victory over Arcadia, scoring 28 points in the second half to turn a 12-7 halftime deficit into a three-score win.

Carsen Hause completed 10 of his 16 passes for 136 yards and touchdown passes to Cooper Nichols and Brady Potaczek, while Michael Karlen and Nichols each ran for a score with Karlen piling up a team-high 98 yards for the Orioles (7-3).

Friday Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Stanley-Boyd uses big second half to pull away to Division 5 win over Arcadia The Stanley-Boyd football team scored 28 points in the second half to earn a 35-18 victory at Arcadia on Friday evening in a Division 5 first round playoff matchup.

The victory was Stanley-Boyd’s first postseason win since a 42-0 victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood to start the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 20, 2017. It is also the first true road win for the Orioles since a 19-6 victory at Cameron in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs on Oct. 28, 2011. The fact is a little misleading as the Orioles have only played true road playoff games since then, falling in the third round to Arcadia in 2015 and first round at Elk Mound in 2018.

Stanley-Boyd faces unbeaten Coulee Conference champion La Crosse Aquinas (10-0) in the second round in a game at UW-La Crosse after the Blugolds beat Spooner 30-6 in the opening round.

Tough end

McDonell’s eight-man season came to an end with a 46-40 loss at Prairie Farm in the opening round of the playoffs.

Xavyion Matthews had a big night in defeat for the Macks (6-3), rushing for 155 yards and three scores on 37 carries while throwing a touchdown to Ethan Goulet, who had 111 passing yards of his own. McDonell led 32-14 at halftime before the Panthers (8-1) exploded for 32 points of their own in the second half, taking the lead for good with 53 seconds left.

It marked the second time in three weeks a foe rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Macks. Phillips overcame a 44-34 deficit in the final five minutes of a 46-44 Loggers win on Oct. 8 to deal McDonell its first loss.

Prairie Farm advances to play at Gilman in the second round after the Pirates routed Clayton 53-15. Cadott battled to a 14-7 defeat against Unity in their Division 6 opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.