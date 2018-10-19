KIMBERLY — The Chi-Hi football team fell to Kimberly 41-7 on Friday evening in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Kimberly, the four-time defending Division 1 state champion, advances to host Neenah next week in the second round.
The Papermakers (9-1) scored seven points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second to take a 21-0 lead into halftime. The Cardinals (5-5) got on the board in the third quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Matt Pomietlo.
Pomietlo finished with 49 yards on 15 carries to lead Chi-Hi on the ground. Nolan Hutzler threw for 151 yards while completing nine of 21 pass attempts. David Dvoracek caught a pair of passes for 43 yards while Joe Reuter added three catches for 36 yards, Pomietlo had 27 yards on two catches and Tyler Bohland hauled in one pass for 34 yards.
Alec Martzel ran for 147 yards and one score while Mitchel Smarzinski had three rushing touchdowns in the win for Kimberly.
Eau Claire Regis 46, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
At Carson Park, the top-seeded Ramblers beat the eighth-seeded Knights in a Division 6 first round contest.
Eau Claire Regis (10-0) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and two more and a field goal in the second to take a 46-0 lead into halftime.
Wyatt Viegut ran for 89 yards and a touchdown and Luke Geist was 10 of 15 for 121 yards and a touchdown pass to Kaden Kinney, who finished with 82 yards on four receptions for the Knights (6-4).
The Ramblers ran for 229 yards in the win and advance to face Spring Valley next week in round two.
Gilman 52, Elmwood/Plum City 24
At Gilman, the third-seeded Pirates beat the sixth-seeded Wolves in a Division 7 opening round contest.
The Pirates (8-2) play at Loyal next week in the second round.
