Loyal's Stephen Buchanan scored the game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds remaining as Gilman fell 24-17 to the Greyhounds in the second round of the Division 7 playoffs in Loyal on Friday.
Kade Kroeplin connected on a 31-yard field goal to give the Pirates a 17-16 advantage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Gilman trailed 16-8 at the half before narrowing the score on a third-quarter touchdown run by Gabe Gunderson with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Gunderson completed 10 of 28 passes for 248 yards. Kroeplin pulled down nine passes for a game-high 144 receiving yards.
Kellvin Kroeplin ran for 41 yards on nine carries to lead the Pirates on the ground.
Buchanan ran for 126 yards on 22 carries to lead Loyal.
The Greyhounds advance to face top-seeded Edgar who took down Clear Lake 36-0 on Friday.
