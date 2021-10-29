Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Top-seeded Kimberly tops Chi-Hi in Division 1 second round matchup

KIMBERLY — The Chi-Hi football team gave top-seeded Kimberly plenty to handle before the Papermakers prevailed 35-13 on Friday evening in a Division 1 second round playoff matchup.

Chi-Hi (8-3) cut a 28-0 deficit to 28-13 with a 78-yard kickoff return by Gavin Goodman and three-yard touchdown run by Collin Beaudette in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals got the ball back and were driving in an effort to cut the deficit to one score, but the Papermakers strip sacked Cardinal quarterback Brayden Warwick and Sean Burant scooped up the ball and returned it 48 yards for a score to give Kimberly some breathing room with the final margin of victory.

Running back Colin Obermann had a big night on the ground for Kimberly (11-0) with 183 rushing yards and three scores while adding a five-yard touchdown pass to Cam Wnek early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Caden Pendleton finished 11-of-21 or 136 passing yards but was intercepted by the Cardinals three times.

Obermann scored on runs of 11 and 26 yards in the first quarter, the first time this season the Cardinals allowed points in the opening quarter. The teams played to a 14-0 halftime score before Obermann broke free with a 78-yard scoring run 18 seconds into the third quarter.

Kimberly advances to host Appleton North in next week's quarterfinals.

Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8

At Gilman, the Pirates rolled to the eight-man semifinals with a convincing win over Prairie Farm.

The Pirates (10-0) will meet the winner of Saturday's Belmont at Wausau Newman contest in next week's semis.

Gilman scored touchdowns on each of its first seven drives in the victory. Julian Krizan ran for two scores and had two three scoring passes with two going to Braden Ustianowski as the Pirates raced out to a 38-8 halftime lead. Troy Duellman and Grady Kroeplin found the end zone with scoring runs in the second half in the win over the Panthers (8-2).

