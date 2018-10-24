Knocking off a No. 1 seed in back-to-back seasons — that’s the goal.
The Bloomer football team knows it has an uphill battle, but it’s done this before.
The No. 4 seed Blackhawks (8-2) travel to Spencer for a matchup with the No. 1-seeded Spencer/Marshfield Columbus Rockets on Friday in WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff action.
Bloomer defeated No. 1 Osceola 18-12 in a Division 4 contest on Oct. 27, 2017.
“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” Bloomer coach John Post said. “I think we can match up well ... they’re a very good team. We’re going to prepare to play our best game and hopefully things work out.”
The Rockets (9-1) boast a balanced offensive attack with a strong defense that led them to a second-place finish in the Cloverbelt Conference behind an Eau Claire Regis team that handed Spencer/Columbus its only loss of the season.
Four players have run for more than 560 yards, according to WisSports.net, with Carson Hildebrandt leading the way with 617 yards on 95 carries and 11 touchdowns.
Austin Bacon has also found the end zone on 11 occasions running the ball as he has totaled 612 yards on 61 carries. Hayden Bauman completes the trio of playmaking backs with 561 yards and eight scores.
“They can do lots of things,” Post said. “They got some big lineman. They look good there. We’re just going to prepare and play our game. We’ve watched film as I’m sure they have on us.”
Spencer/Columbus is coming off of a 47-8 opening round win over Arcadia. It ran for 413 yards in that game.
The Rockets also have the ability to attack through the air as well. Quarterback Jared Mandel has 1,321 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Bacon has a team-high 486 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
“The big-play potential for both teams (through the air), I think is there,” Post said. “Defenses on both sides of the ball are going to have to contend with a fairly aggressive run game as well.”
As Bloomer looks to battle with a Spencer/Columbus offense averaging just less than 40 points per game, the defense is coming off one of the group’s better performances of the year in it’s 30-6 win over Spooner last Friday. The Rails entered the game scoring more than 40 points in back-to-back games. The defensive effort was boosted by three forced turnovers.
“Our defense is playing as well as we hoped it’d be playing,” Post said. “Spooner, playing them twice was an advantage for us because we got to see what they want to do first hand with the same team, so we were able to come up with a plan that, fortunately for our sake, worked. The defense is playing pretty well.”
A number of individuals played key roles for the Blackhawks in the upset win over the Chieftains a year ago. This year’s team has faced adversity with injuries throughout the season and Bloomer will look to take that experience along with an increasing level of health into its battle with the Rockets.
With a nearly full roster available, Post feels good about where his team is at with the Blackhawks winning four straight games after midseason losses to Northwestern and Cumberland.
“We know what’s happened within our own team with obstacles every team deals with. We feel as though we’re in position we’d like to be,” Post said. “We’re not 100 percent — like a lot of teams we got guys with small injuries — but were going to do what we got to do.”
Post is comfortable with where his team is at and he’s said they plan to stick with what the team does well. That game plan worked a season ago against Osceola and Post believes it gives his team the best chance to replicate those results this year against the Rockets.
“We’ll put the plan in and, hopefully, the plan works,” Post said, “and if not whoever wins the game, if that night they beat us then hats off to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.