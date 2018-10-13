The Bloomer football team has earned a No. 4 seed and will open the Division 5 playoffs at home, according to postseason pairings released by the WIAA on Saturday.
The Blackhawks (7-2, 5-2) will host fellow Heart O'North Conference foe Spooner (6-3, 5-2) on Friday in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs. Bloomer defeated Spooner 28-14 in their regular season meeting with the Rails on Aug. 31.
Chippewa County's three remaining playoff teams — Chi-Hi, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe/Cornell — will each open the postseason with road games. All county teams will play their opening games on Friday at 7 p.m.
Chi-Hi (5-4, 3-4) earned a No. 7 seed in the Division 1 playoffs and will play at No. 2 Kimberly (8-1, 7-1), the four-time defending Division 1 state champion.
Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 5-3) is in the same regional as Bloomer as a No. 6 seed and plays at No. 3 Elk Mound (7-2, 5-1). Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3, 4-3) is a No. 8 seed for Division 6 and play on the road at top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (9-0, 8-0) at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
