The Bloomer and Gilman football teams will host opening round playoff games while Chi-Hi and Lake Holcombe/Cornell each hit the road, according to postseason brackets released by the WIAA on Saturday.
The Blackhawks (7-2) are a No. 3 seed in their Division 5 grouping and will host No. 6 Spencer/Columbus (5-4) in Friday's first round. The Rockets finished in a tie for third place in the Cloverbelt Conference standings. Spencer/Columbus defeated Bloomer 37-18 in the second round of last year's Division 5 playoffs.
Gilman is a No. 3 seed in its Division 7 grouping and hosts No. 6 Pittsville (5-3) on Friday evening. Pittsville finished second to Almond-Bancroft in the Small Central Wisconsin Conference standings during the regular season, winning three of its last four games.
Edgar (8-1) is the top seed in the group and the winner of Gilman's game advances to face the winner of No. 7 Athens (5-4) at No. 2 Almond-Bancroft (8-1) in the second round.
Chi-Hi (3-6) is a No. 8 seed for its Division 2 grouping and will hit the road to play at top-seeded Pulaski (8-1) on Friday. Pulaski finished in second place in the Fox River Classic Conference during the regular season, winning its first eight games before falling to Bay Port 42-0 in the regular season finale and was ranked sixth in the latest WisSports.net Division 2 State Coaches Poll prior to the defeat.
The winner moves on to play the winner of No. 5 Marshfield (6-3) at No. 4 Superior (7-2).
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4) is a No. 8 seed in its Division 6 group and will play at top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (9-0) on Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire. The Ramblers won the Cloverbelt Conference championship during the regular season and were ranked number one in the final Division 6 state coaches poll. Eau Claire Regis defeated Lake Holcombe/Cornell 46-12 in the first round of last season's Division 6 playoffs.
The winner of that game advances to face the No. 5 Colby (7-2) at No. 4 Cumberland (8-1) winner in round two.
The first three rounds of the playoffs are hosted by higher seeds. The semifinal rounds are contested at neutral site facilities to be determined after third round games are complete. The WIAA State Football Championships will be held on Nov. 21-22 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Full state pairings are listed below, as released by the WIAA.