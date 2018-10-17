Many times at the start of the prep football playoffs, coaches have to scramble to find all the information they can about an opponent.
That won’t be the case for Bloomer and Spooner on Friday as the Blackhawks host fellow Heart O’North Conference member Spooner in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The fourth-seeded Blackhawks (7-2) and fifth-seeded Rails (6-3) will clash for the 91st time on Friday night with the winner advancing to meet the winner of top-seeded Spencer/Columbus against Arcadia in the second round.
Plenty has changed for both teams since they met in the third week of the season on Aug. 31. Bloomer won that contest 28-14, a part of the Blackhawks’ 4-0 start before dropping back-to-back games to Northwestern and Cumberland. Quarterback Zach Ruf ran for 203 yards and two scores and running back Caleb Ruf added 86 yards for a Bloomer team that was without a number of offensive linemen for the contest.
Bloomer has battled through injuries this season, including to both Rufs, but is getting healthy at the right time.
“Sometimes that’s a hard thing (to play a team again in the playoffs) but I thought we might be playing each other and that’s the way it worked out,” Bloomer coach John Post said. “Sometimes it’s hard to beat a team twice but I think I finally have most of my team back.”
Chase and Samuel Melton ran for 69 and 65 yards, respectively, for Spooner in the regular-season contest. The Rails enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the Division 5 region, winners of five of the last six games overall, including a 40-8 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to close the regular season last week. Spooner’s only loss during the stretch was a 34-28 setback to unbeaten Northwestern.
Bloomer has won three in a row entering the playoffs with a 56-20 win over Hayward last Friday. The Blackhawks ran for 367 yards, showing off the added depth it built while nursing injuries as five players rushed for at least 39 yards and four players scored touchdowns.
“We lost some pretty key components to a lot of things we do and other kids stepped up to survive, so to speak,” Post said. “Like any team, there’s a few players you can’t afford to lose and that’s unfortunately the ones we did. I’m feeling as good as a guy could feel. Obviously I would’ve liked to have things go different during the (regular) season but it’s a new season now.”
Bloomer is making its 15th consecutive trip to the postseason and has bounced between Divisions 4 and 5 in recent years. This year’s Division 5 region includes three teams from the Heart O’North (Bloomer, Cumberland and Spooner), two teams from the Cloverbelt (Spencer/Columbus and Stanley-Boyd), two teams from the Coulee (Westby and Arcadia) and one from the Dunn-St. Croix (Elk Mound).
The Blackhawks have won at least one playoff game in 10 of the previous 11 trips to the postseason. Last year Bloomer made a run to the third round in Division 4 as a four seed by beating Ellsworth and stunning top-seeded Osceola before falling to eventual state runner-up Saint Croix Central.
Bloomer has won 11 in a row against Spooner, holding the Rails to 14 points or fewer in each of the last six contests. Spooner won the first meeting between the two programs, a 19-3 victory on Oct. 6, 1923.
