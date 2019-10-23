The Bloomer football team saw up close how physical Spencer/Columbus can be a year ago.
Those two teams meet again Friday night in a Division 5 first-round matchup as the third-seeded Blackhawks host the sixth-seeded Rockets.
Spencer/Columbus (5-4) defeated Bloomer 37-18 last season on the way to a trip to the Division 5 semifinals before falling to Stratford in the game before state. Both teams have much different rosters from the squads that met last year in Spencer.
“It’s a different team than it was last year, same as we are,” Bloomer coach John Post said. “So we’ll scout them for what they’ve got now and plan accordingly.”
Although the Rockets have some different personnel this fall, the team’s strength on offense still lies in its ability to run the football. Spencer/Columbus averaged more than 257 rushing yards per game according to WisSports.net, with running backs Eden Jacobson and Austin Bacon spearheading the attack.
Jacobson has a team-high 1,013 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while Bacon added 730 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores of his own.
Spencer/Columbus started the season 0-2 with losses to Stratford (41-0) and Osseo-Fairchild (38-37). Since that slow start, the Rockets are 5-2 and finished tied with the Thunder for third place in the Cloverbelt Conference standings behind champion Eau Claire Regis and second-place Colby.
Bloomer (7-2) was in third place in the Heart O’North Conference, falling to league champion Northwestern and second-place Cumberland. The Blackhawks started the season 5-0 before falling in overtime to the Beavers 34-28 on Sept. 27. Northwestern defeated Bloomer 42-18 on Oct. 11 in the penultimate week of the regular season, a contest in which the ‘Hawks didn’t punt and struggled with turnovers.
The Blackhawks have shown more of a passing attack than in recent seasons, led by quarterback Isaiah LaGesse. The senior quarterback has completed 103 of 165 pass attempts for 1,710 passing yards and 17 touchdowns against six interceptions. Leif Iverson (565 receiving yards, six touchdowns), Ethan Rothbauer (380 receiving yards, four TDs) and Carter Rubenzer (323 receiving yards, one TD) have given LaGesse plenty of options on the perimeter, with Iverson (671 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and Rubenzer (529 rushing yards, seven TDs) also among Chippewa County leaders on the ground.
Both programs have been no stranger to the playoffs in recent years. Bloomer is in the postseason for a 15th straight year while Spencer/Columbus is making its sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs and its eighth in the last nine years.
The winner will face the winner of Friday’s No. 7 Spooner at No. 2 Stratford matchup in the second round.
“The main thing is to play your game, execute, limit mistakes and let things happen as they happen,” Post said.
