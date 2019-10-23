Spencer/Columbus at Bloomer

Previous Matchup: Spencer/Columbus 37, Bloomer 18 (2018 playoffs)

All-Time Series: Spencer/Columbus leads 1-0

Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Rockets in a Division 5 first round playoff contest. ... Spencer/Columbus finished tied with Osseo-Fairchild for third place in the Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season. ... Running backs Eden Jacobson (1,013 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and Austin Bacon (730 rushing yards, 14 TDs) lead the Spencer/Columbus offense. ... The winner advances to face the winner of Spooner/Stratford in the second round.