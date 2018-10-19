BLOOMER — Second verse. Same as the first.
The Bloomer football team defeated Spooner for the second time in two months on Friday, pulling away to a 30-6 victory over the Rails in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The Blackhawks (8-2) advance to play at top-seeded Spencer/Columbus next week in the second round.
Jesse Buchli ran for 107 yards and three scores while Zach Ruf threw for 107 yards and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jace McMullin as the Blackhawks won a playoff game for the 11th time in 12 seasons.
"They're a physical team and they caused us a few problems," Bloomer coach John Post said of Spooner. "But we did what we had to do."
Bloomer never trailed, allowing one second-quarter score while keeping a physical Spooner squad from mounting any comeback.
The Blackhawks took an 8-0 lead on their second drive when Ruf found McMullin for a scoring strike facing a third-and-11. McMullin also came up with an interception on defense to end Spooner's opening drive of the game.
"When we played them the first time we came out pretty slow, nobody was really fired up and today we knew we had to come out fired up and that's what we did and it worked," McMullin said.
Bloomer defeated the Rails 28-14 on Aug. 31 to open Heart O'North Conference play.
Overall the Bloomer defense forced three turnovers with interceptions from McMullin and Johnny Bleskacek along with a fumble recovery by Josh Zettelmeier. A key special teams play helped the 'Hawks double their early lead midway through the second quarter when a partially blocked punt by Bradley Sarauer set up Bloomer at the Spooner 36-yard line. The offense quickly took advantage of the field position when Jesse Buchli rumbled for a 36-yard score on the first play. He added the two-point conversion run to extend the lead to 16 with 6:09 left before halftime.
Spooner (6-4) scored its lone touchdown on the next possession as Chase Melton capped a 10-play drive with a 14-yard score with 1:01 left to close the gap to 16-6. The Rails got another chance in Blackhawk territory in the final minute after Chance Davies snatched an interception, but the Rails would be turned over on downs. Spooner got one final play after an odd finish to the half. Bloomer punted out of bounds on fourth down, with the scoreboard initially saying time had expired. After an officials conference and Bloomer had already exited the field, 1.3 seconds was put back on the clock and one more play was run, an incomplete pass to end the half.
"We put up a good effort," Buchli said. "We wanted to get better."
Bloomer worked its way 80 yards down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter, a drive that including an 18-yard run by Buchli and a 36-yard pass from Ruf to Sarauer that Buchli ended with his second scoring run of the day, this one from two yards out.
Buchli added his third scoring run with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter, culminating a nine-play, 76-yard drive that included a key 57-yard pass from Ruf to Dalton Grambo to set the Blackhawks up at the Spooner three-yard line.
Collectively the Blackhawks ran for 201 yards and overcame seven penalties to earn a date with the one-loss Rockets next week. Most of that came up the middle in the form of the 265-pound Buchli and 235-pound Sarauer, who had 37 yards on six carries.
Samuel and Chase Melton ran for 99 and 87 yards, respectively, for Spooner.
"Defensively we've come a long ways," McMullin said. "We had a lot of kids missing and now we're a full, healthy team and we're tough."
Now the team turns its attention to Spencer/Columbus, a team that finished runner-up to Eau Claire Regis in the Cloverbelt Conference during the regular season and rolled past Arcadia 47-8 to open the playoffs.
