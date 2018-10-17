Try 1 month for 99¢
Hudson at Chi-Hi football 10-12-18
Chi-Hi quarterback Nolan Hutzler runs the ball during last Friday's victory over Hudson at Dorais Field.

 TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald

One week ago at this time, the Chi-Hi football team was preparing for what it thought might be the team’s final game of the season.

Now the Cardinals are readying to face the most dominant program in recent state history in the playoffs.

Chi-Hi (5-4), fresh off an impressive 17-7 win over Hudson that helped the Cardinals earn a Division 1 playoff berth, heads for Kimberly to face the Papermakers (8-1) in an opening round playoff matchup on Friday night. The Cardinals finished the season with a 3-4 record in the Big Rivers Conference and did not receive an automatic berth into the playoffs, but instead had to wait and see if they were among the teams just below the .500 mark in league play to earn one of the final spots.

The Cardinals earned a seven seed in their region and hit the road to face the Papermakers. Kimberly, simply put, has been the premier prep football program in the state in recent years. The Papermakers have won the previous four Division 1 state titles and won the Division 2 crown in 2013 prior to the in-progress four-peat. Kimberly carried the longest active win streak in the country entering this season at 70 games before being upended by Fond du Lac 31-28 in the season opener. But the Papermakers got back on track quickly, closing the regular season on an eight-game winning streak to capture the Valley Football Association North championship.

“Everybody knows about Kimberly,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. “They had the longest winning streak in the United States. They’ve won the last five state titles. They’ve got kids playing at Division 1 (college) schools, they’ve got them playing the NFL. There’s not much else that needs to be said.”

Quarterback Cody Staerkel serves as the triggerman for a balanced Papermaker offense. Staerkel threw for 1,791 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season, according to WisSports.net. Will Fischer ran for 927 yards and six scores while Caleb Frazier added 563 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Defensively the Papermakers have held seven of nine opponents to 14 points or fewer while pitching three shutouts.

The Cardinals enter the matchup with plenty of momentum after the two-score win over Hudson to close the regular season. Last week’s win served as a blueprint for how Chi-Hi can be successful against a high-powered opponent. Chi-Hi ran for 240 yards with many time-consuming drives that kept the potent Hudson offense off the field. Defensively the Cardinals held the Raiders to just 214 yards of total offense while coming through with several key stops. Special teams also proved key as the Cardinals blocked a punt early in the game and Nathan Custer capped a 21-play drive to start the second half with a 22-yard field goal, putting Chi-Hi up 17-0.

“Obviously anyone that’s going to go toe-to-toe with Kimberly is going to need to play a perfect game and we’re going to have to do that,” Raykovich said. “We feel good. We’re fairly healthy compared to how we have been lately. We just think it’s an awesome opportunity to play them.”

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the winner of Green Bay Preble at Neenah in the second round next week. Chi-Hi and Kimberly have never met before on the gridiron, but the program has experience playing at Papermaker Stadium. The Cardinals knocked off defending Division 2 state champion Menasha at the site in the second round of playoffs in 2015. On Friday night, they’ll take aim at another defending champ.

“It’s a very welcome, very deserved game that we have,” Raykovich said. “The kids fought through a lot of adversity this year and to win that game against Hudson — and Hudson is a very, very good football team — we’re excited about playing Kimberly. Why would you not want to play one of the best teams in the state? If you want to get there, you’ve got to go through the best anyways. We’re not disappointed in our draw at all. We’re excited about it.”