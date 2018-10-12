Try 1 month for 99¢

Friday's victory over Hudson helped propel the Chi-Hi football team to the postseason, according to the WIAA playoff qualification field released late Friday evening.

The Cardinals (5-4, 3-4) did not get an automatic qualification spot because of a losing record in league play, but earned one of the remaining playoff spots after all teams with winning and .500 conference records received bids on the strength of a strong resume in tiebreakers.

Bloomer (7-2, 5-2) and Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 5-3) each qualified for the playoffs in Division 5 while Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3, 4-3) made the postseason in Division 6.

Postseason pairings will be released on Saturday afternoon following coach seeding meetings on Saturday morning.