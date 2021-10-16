Prep Football Playoffs: Chippewa County teams hitting the road in opening round

Chippewa County's four playoff-bound prep football teams will be on the road to start the postseason, according to pairings announced early Saturday morning.

Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell will open the postseason next Friday away from home while Gilman will host a game to start.

Chi-Hi (7-2) is a No. 5 seed in the Division 1 field and will play at No. 4 Stevens Point (7-2) next Friday. The Panthers tied with Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids for first place in the Valley Football Association conference standings during the regular season and overall Stevens Point has lost two of its last three games overall entering the postseason. The winner advances to face the winner of top-seeded Kimberly's matchup against eighth-seeded D.C. Everest in the second round.

Cadott (5-4) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and is a No. 6 seed in Division 6. The Hornets will play at No. 3 Unity (8-1) to start the playoffs. The Eagles finished second to unbeaten Hurley in the Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season with a 42-6 loss to the Northstars on Oct. 9 as the lone blemish on the resume for Unity. The winner of the matchup advances to face the victory between second-seeded Augusta and seventh-seeded Grantsburg in the second round.

Stanley-Boyd (6-3) is a No. 5 seed in Division 5 and will hit the road to face No. 4 Arcadia (7-1). The Raiders finished second to unbeaten La Crosse Aquinas in the Coulee Conference standings during the regular season with a 45-14 loss to the Blugolds on Sept. 24 as the only loss of the regular season. The winner between the Orioles and Raiders moves on to face whoever prevails between top-seeded Aquinas and eight seed Spooner in round two.

Gilman earned one of four statewide No. 1 seeds in the eight-man bracket and will open up the playoffs by hosting No. 4 Clayton. The Pirates (8-0) wrapped up the program's second straight Central Wisconsin West Conference championship with a 58-24 win at McDonell on Friday. The Bears (5-3) finished tied for fourth in the West Lakeland Conference standings during the regular season. Clayton won its first four games of the season but has lost three of its last four to close the regular season including a 45-14 loss to Luck on Friday evening.

McDonell (6-2) is a No. 3 seed in the same region and will play at Prairie Farm in the other matchup. The Panthers (7-1) tied with Luck for first place in the West Lakeland Conference championship during the regular season. Prairie Farm suffered its first loss of the season on Friday evening, falling to Shell Lake 28-14.

