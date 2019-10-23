The Chi-Hi football team that showed up on the first day of practice in early August is not the same team that will hit the field this week in the playoffs.
It’s much better.
The eighth-seeded Cardinals (3-6) hit the road for the first round of the Division 2 playoffs when they play at top-seeded Pulaski (8-1) on Friday night. Chi-Hi knocked off playoff-bound Hudson 29-25 in last Friday’s regular-season finale to help the program advance to the postseason for a second year in a row and the fourth time in five seasons.
Entering the season, longtime Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich preached patience with his young team on the heels of the graduation of a senior class that was significant in size and impact. But the team has taken the lessons of growth to heart.
“It’s been one of the most rewarding years I’ve ever had in 45 years (of coaching) just because of the way the kids reacted and how they took the coaching and how they did better every single day,” Raykovich said. “Obviously, there were days where we had down practices. The down practices lately have been very few and far between.”
Chi-Hi was outscored by a combined 69-7 in nonconference defeats at Holmen and Medford before falling to Menomonie 42-18 in their Big Rivers Conference opener on Sept. 6. The Cardinals have won three of their last six games with victories over Rice Lake and Eau Claire North prior to last Friday’s last-minute victory in Hudson.
The reward for the Cardinals is a date with the top-seeded Red Raiders, a squad that was unbeaten until a 42-0 loss last week to still unbeaten and Division 1 state-ranked Bay Port. Pulaski runs a single wing offense, a style that relies on deception with a focus on running the ball.
Pulaski has run for more than 2,200 yards this season, according to WisSports.net. Junior running back Ben Redlin leads the team with 969 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while fellow junior JoJo O’Leary has 404 yards and six scores and quarterback Nash Lemerond has run for 360 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Red Raiders were ranked sixth in the final WisSports.net Division 2 state coaches poll prior to their defeat and run an offensive reminiscent of what the Cardinals saw from Medford in the second week of the regular season.
“They’re so deceptive with it,” Raykovich said of Pulaski. “They direct snap to one of three different backs in the backfield and as soon as your secondary is sniffing up there tight they throw a wide open touchdown pass. It’s tough to defend.”
Friday’s contest will be the seventh time in 10 games the Cardinals have played away from Dorais Field, with all of those games at least 90 miles away round trip. Including Friday’s game, the Cardinals will have traveled nearly 1,300 miles for road games this year. Pulaski will be Chi-Hi’s eighth game against a team that advanced to the playoffs, and Raykovich has been proud of how his team has remained focused throughout its road-heavy schedule.
“Playing at home is a treat and kids look forward to that, and when they’ve only had three of those this year, a lot of bad things could’ve happened. We were in every game,” Raykovich said. “We were in every game but Medford, and that was an abnormality. We knew because of how close we were in games that we were going to get better every day.”
Offensively, the Cardinals have found a good balance in the rushing game with running backs Ben Steinmetz, Tyler Bohland, Bohde Torkelson and quarterback Hayden Goodman. Chi-Hi has had three of its four best rushing performances in its last three games. Defensively, the Cardinals have grown, and in the win over Hudson, limited the physical Raiders to 181 yards rushing, one week after Hudson ran for 236 yards in a victory over Eau Claire Memorial.
“We have to capitalize on every offensive possession we have because they (Pulaski) have the ability to realistically burn a quarter with one drive,” Raykovich said.
A young Cardinals team made up primarily of sophomores and juniors will get at least one more week of practice, something Raykovich said cannot be overlooked. What is waiting for them at the end of the week is a stout Pulaski program that has won at least one playoff game three seasons in a row.
The winner of Friday’s game advances to face the winner of fifth-seeded Marshfield at fourth-seeded Superior next week in the second round. Friday’s matchup is the first-ever meeting between the Cardinals and Red Raiders.
