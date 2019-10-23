Chi-Hi at Pulaski

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The eighth-seeded Cardinals hit the road to square off with the top-seeded Red Raiders in a Division 2 first round contest. ... Pulaski finished second to unbeaten Bay Port in the Fox River Classic standings during the regular season, falling to Bay Port 42-0 last week. ... The Red Raiders boast a strong run game, led by running back Ben Redlin (969 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net). ... Pulaski has won at least one playoff game in three consecutive seasons, while Chi-Hi is making its fourth postseason appearance in five years.