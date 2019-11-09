Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls will be the site for a pair of high-level prep football playoff games next week.
Eau Claire Regis (12-0) and Abbotsford (12-0) will meet on Friday evening in a Division 6 semifinal matchup on Friday evening with the winner advancing to the Division 6 state championship game.
Luck (12-0) and Wausau Newman (12-0) square off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. for the 8-man state championship. This year marks the second year for a WIAA recognized 8-man state championship. Sevastopol defeated Luck 38-30 last season in the inaugural 8-man championship game at Oriole Park in Stanley last year.