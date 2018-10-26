SPENCER — The Bloomer football team put itself in a hole.
The Blackhawks were unable to fully dig out but sure made things interesting in the second half as Spencer/Columbus topped Bloomer 37-18 in a Division 5 second round playoff matchup.
Bloomer (8-3) trailed 30-0 at the break to the top-seeded Rockets (10-1), but got to within two scores with the ball in the fourth quarter before a pair of turnovers would thwart any further hope of a comeback.
Spencer/Columbus dominated the first 24 minutes, outgaining Bloomer by a 306-58 yardage margin to help take a 30-point lead. The Rockets ran for 236 yards with touchdowns from Austin Bacon, Carson Hildebrandt and Jarred Mandel while Mandel also threw for a score to Hayden Bauman. Evan Dieringer booted a 27-yard field goal with under a second left to send the Rockets into the break on the verge of forcing a running clock.
“They created their own breaks and capitalized on mistakes and made us pay for them,” Bloomer coach John Post said of Spencer/Columbus.
The Bloomer offense mustered just three first downs in the first half, but only needed three plays on its first drive of the second half to find the end zone. Two runs from Jesse Buchli set up a third-and-one near midfield when quarterback Zach Ruf broke free on a bootleg for a 51-yard scoring scamper to get the Blackhawks on the board at 30-6.
Spencer/Columbus fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and the Blackhawks recovered at the 25-yard line. Buchli logged six carries on a seven-play drive that ended with him in the end zone on a six-yard scoring rush, bringing Bloomer to within 30-12 at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter.
“It (momentum) was swinging back and forth and credit to Bloomer for fighting back,” Spencer/Columbus coach Jason Gorst said. “That’s a very impressive football team and their kids played with a lot of heart tonight and you don’t always see teams battle back like that. I think they did a phenomenal job.”
Buchli finished with 102 yards on 27 carries, using his 265-pound frame to power for yardage. The Blackhawks forced a punt on Spencer/Columbus’ next drive and would once again find the end zone. A 27-yard screen pass from Zach Ruf to Caleb Ruf on third-and-nine set Bloomer on the Rocket side of the field. The Blackhawk run game would take it the rest of the way with Buchli working his way into the end zone from one yard out on third-and-goal to trim the deficit to two scores at 30-18 with 9:10 left.
A Blackhawk defense that struggled in the first half came through with another stop after Spencer/Columbus drove inside the Bloomer 30, giving the offense the ball back with 4:35 to go. Bloomer worked its way to the Spencer/Columbus 40 before a fumble ended the drive. From there Bauman broke off a 45-yard run on his team’s first play from scrimmage to get down to the three and the junior running back finished the job on the next play with a score to ice the win and give his team a 37-18 lead with 2:29 left.
Bloomer’s first play of the next drive was another turnover as a tipped pass from Zach Ruf fell into the waiting arms of Ethan Meece and the Rockets ran the clock out from there.
Bacon had a game-high 123 yards on 12 carries while Bauman added 103, Mandel ran for 87 and Hildebrandt ran for 56 as the balanced Rocket run game had 378 yards on the ground and 462 total for the contest.
“I hope they do well. They’re a classy bunch of kids,” Post said of Spencer/Columbus. “They played hard and honestly I thought they played hard and played classy.”
Spencer/Columbus jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before adding 23 points in the second quarter.
“I thought out we came out and played real well,” Gorst said. “A real balanced attack (and) definitely had the momentum going for us and we were able to squeak out some pretty nice drives. They (Bloomer) were really close on a lot of different plays too and we were fortunate to have that kind of lead at the half.”
The Rockets advance to face Westby next week in the third round after Westby defeated Elk Mound 35-6 on Friday evening.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Bloomer, who advanced to the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season. The Blackhawks opened the postseason with a 30-6 win over Spooner last week.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Post said. “Nobody ever wants to be done and yet 200-some schools in the state wish they could still be playing or even more than that now.”
