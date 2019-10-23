The past two weeks have been tough ones for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team.
The Knights lost the chance to earn at least a share of the Lakeland Conference championship in a last-minute 14-8 defeat at Unity two weeks ago. Last Friday, Grantsburg upended Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28-12 to send the Knights into the Division 6 postseason on a two-game losing streak.
The road doesn’t get any easier this week as the eighth-seeded Knights (5-4) face off with top seed Eau Claire Regis (9-0) in a first round playoff contest on Friday night at Carson Park.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story has leaned on his large senior class to help the Knights refocus entering the postseason and firmly believes his team will do just that.
“I am leaning on my seniors right now. That loss in Unity really took the wind out of us,” Story said. “We had a team meeting (Monday night) and talked about what we’re feeling right now, and they’re not ready to just fold up yet. I’m hoping that we have the right frame of mind going into this game on Friday.”
The Ramblers are in the midst of another stellar season after winning the Cloverbelt Conference as a part of unbeaten regular season. Eau Claire Regis likes to run the ball and isn’t shy about sharing the wealth with its ball carriers. Eau Claire Regis has run for more than 2,500 yards thus far, according to WisSports.net. No rusher has more than 59 carries, and 24 players have at least one rushing attempt. Running back Tristan Root leads the team with 683 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and is joined in the double-digit touchdown club by fellow backs Hayden Reinders (526 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and Gus Theisen (460 rushing yards, 12 TDs).
Defensively, the Ramblers have allowed more than nine points just twice and have not done so since a 48-20 win at Osseo-Fairchild on Sept. 13.
The Knights are familiar with the Ramblers after the two teams faced off in last year’s Division 6 playoff opener, a 46-12 Regis win.
“They had some really good players last year that left the squad, but they always seem to have good, quality guys to fill in for the guys that graduate,” Story said of the Ramblers. “They don’t have a whole lot of weaknesses.”
Defense has been a strength for Lake Holcombe/Cornell this season. The Knights have allowed a Chippewa County best 192.2 total yards per game and allowed more than 14 points just twice in the regular season. But Friday’s matchup with the Ramblers will be the defense’s toughest matchup yet.
“Our defense has been pretty good all year. This is probably going to the biggest test all year for them,” Story said. “Going into it, we’ve got to do what we know how to do and know how to do it well. That’s what we’re going to rely on. We’re not going to go and change our whole game plan for this when we know what we have does work and it’s just a matter of executing it.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell opened the season by winning five of its first seven games and made its way into the Top 10 of the WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches poll prior to the back-to-back defeats. The Ramblers were ranked No. 1 in the most recent state coaches poll.
The winner advances to face the winner of Friday’s Colby at Cumberland matchup in next week’s second round.
“We’re definitely the underdog going into it, and we know that,” Story said. “I think the guys are a little anxious because they are underdogs. They’re looking forward to a huge challenge for them but they’re going to go into it like every other game.”
