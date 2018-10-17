HOLCOMBE — Heading into the postseason with positive momentum is ideal.
Trying to erase a two-game losing streak is not.
But that is the reality for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team as the Knights received a No. 8 seed in the Division 6 playoffs and will play at Eau Claire Regis on Friday at Carson Park.
The Knights (6-3) began the season 6-1 but suffered losses to Webster and Grantsburg to end the regular season and now are tasked with the challenge of a road game against the No. 1-seeded Ramblers (9-0).
“It’s not a very good feeling,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said of losing two in a row heading into the postseason. “You hope you go into the playoffs with some wins to end the season but unfortunately we played a couple tough teams in the last two weeks. It can be a challenge to get the guys fired up again but we’re working on it all this week getting them in the right frame of mind to play on Friday.”
Eau Claire Regis relies heavily upon a balanced rushing attack on offense. They have run for more than 2,300 yards on the season, according to WisSports.net, with no individuals eclipsing 600 yards.
Andrew Ernstmeyer leads the way with 551 yards and seven touchdowns. Hayden Reinders has six scores and 445 yards and Cade Osborn has totaled 396, including five touchdowns.
Two more backs — Jack Nicolai and Tristan Root — have carried the ball for more than 270 yards on the season and have combined for 11 rushing touchdowns.
Story said the defense is going to have to show discipline by staying in their defensive positions and not over committing to the misdirection from the Regis offense.
“We understand that Regis doesn’t have just one back. They spread the ball around a lot,” Story said. “We’re just going to have to play our positions and play the best we can.”
Quarterback Isaac Michels has completed 52.1 percent of his passes for 596 yards and nine touchdowns.
While the defense will face the challenge of stopping the ground game of the Ramblers, the Knights offense will need to bounce back after a game in which they scored only eight points.
In order to pull off an upset the Knights will need get back to running the ball. In the last two weeks Lake Holcombe/Cornell ran for a total of 87 yards. In the team’s six wins they averaged 240 yards on the ground. After leading rushing Wyatt Viegut totaled 260 yards rushing in week seven against Cameron the senior running back has gained 11 yards on 15 carries over the past two weeks.
“We’re trying some new things, different things to get the running game going better,” Story said. “Unfortunately injuries haven’t helped us at all, we’re seeing them starting to take a toll on some of the guys that get hit all the time. Hopefully we can come out on Friday and run the ball the way we want to.”
Getting the offense going for the Knights won’t be easy. The Ramblers are giving up only 5.2 points per game this season and haven’t allowed more than eight points in a game.
Friday’s contest will second in a row against a highly-ranked team. The Ramblers are ranked No. 3 in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 coaches while week nine opponent Grantsburg slides in just in front at No. 2. The Pirates are the No. 2 seed in the same regional as Eau Claire Regis and the Knights.
Story knows they have a challenge in front of them on Friday but he said all they can to is put forth the best effort they can and see where the score ends up.
“We’re going to come out and play the best we can,” he said.
