One week ago at this time, the Chi-Hi football team was preparing for what it thought might …

Many times at the start of the prep football playoffs, coaches have to scramble to find all …

STANLEY — As the Stanley-Boyd football team makes their ninth consecutive postseason appear…

HOLCOMBE — Heading into the postseason with positive momentum is ideal.

Check out the Chippewa County prep football leaders in the statistics thus far this season as well as this week's postseason matchups.

Check out the latest episode of the Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast with sports editor Brando…

Friday's Playoff Schedule

• No. 7 Chi-Hi at No. 2 Kimberly (Division 1)

• No. 5 Spooner at No. 4 Bloomer (Division 5)

• No. 6 Stanley-Boyd at No. 3 Elk Mound (Division 5)

• No. 8 Lake Holcombe/Cornell at No. 1 Eau Claire Regis (Division 6)

NOTE: All games start at 7 p.m.