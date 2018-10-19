ELK MOUND — The Stanley-Boyd football team had their season come to end at the hands of Elk Mound and their senior running back.
Brady Redwine ran for 328 yards on 29 carries and scored five touchdowns as the Mounders defeated the Orioles 41-23 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Friday in Elk Mound.
The Mounders move on to face Westby next Friday after their victory over Cumberland.
"We were honest with the guys. We felt this game was won in June and July," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "What we mean by that is they were a stronger football team than we were and that’s not something we’re used to having happen to us."
Both teams traded three-and-outs to began the game, but then Redwine took over. On the Mounders' second possession, Redwine broke through the line of scrimmage and carried the ball 65 yards to get the scoring started.
"We saw some things on film with Brady and our matchups. We thought we could be physical," Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. "They’re a really quick team off the ball but I thought we could a be a little more physical and Brady is a physical runner."
Elk Mound's back did the same the next time the Mounders had the ball, this time going 42 yards for the score and a 14-0 advantage with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
Stanley-Boyd responded going 77 yards in 11 plays to narrow the score.
Quarterback LJ Schmelzer found Willy Burich-Reynolds on a third-and-10 for 14 yards and than Schmelzer scampered for another 14 to put the Orioles into the red zone. Burich-Reynolds finished the drive on a one-yard run with a minute to go in the first.
The second quarter belonged to the Mounders as they went into the half up 35-7 after Redwine added two more touchdown runs sandwiched between a score on the ground from Rian Flynn.
Elk Mound jumped out to a 41-7 lead after Redwine tallied his fifth touchdown with four minutes left in the third.
"Brady’s a special kid, that whole o-line and that whole offense is a special group right now. They have a lot of confidence," Lew said.
The Orioles kept fighting and finished strong to close out their season.
Schmelzer found Ben Milas on a 21-yard touchdown pass with a minute to go in the third and Burich-Reynolds ran in for the conversion.
Late in the fourth a quick pass in the flat from Schmelzer to Noah Gillingham resulted in a 35-yard touchdown as Gillingham broke a number of tackles and dove into the end zone.
The Orioles were led by Schmelzer who ran for 80 yards on 22 attempts. He also threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 10 of 22 passing.
Bo Chwala added 24 yards on the ground on six carries.
Gillingham pulled in three catches for 61 yards and a score and Burch-Reynolds caught four passed for 26 yards.
Elk Mound's Blaze Todd added 32 yards on eight carries and Flynn had 55 total yards combined rushing and receiving.
Stanley-Boyd rebounded from two early conference losses to win four in row before the regular season finale loss to Colby and the first round exit to the Mounders. Koenig said he was impressed with the amount of growth the team showed from the beginning of the season and that was led by the team's group of seniors.
Stanley-Boyd loses 14 seniors from the roster.
"They really have done a nice job a leading this year. We improved so much from week one and all the way to today," Koenig said of his seniors. "I’m proud of what they did, the effort they put in, the work they did at practice, the conversations they’ve had with the underclassmen. They did nice job of leading the team.
"We talked about this a lot over the last three weeks of how much better the team looked. I realize everyone in the stands and in the paper measures us by what the scoreboard says and how we matchup against other teams, but for us it was noticeable at practice."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.