STANLEY — As the Stanley-Boyd football team makes their ninth consecutive postseason appearance on Friday when they travel to Elk Mound in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs, the Orioles remain committed to a consistent approach even after a loss to conclude the regular season.
"We’re just focused on where we’re trying to improve just like week one of the season," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "It’s all about trying to get better each week. We definitely have our work cut out for us against a quality team like Elk Mound."
The Orioles (6-3) fell to Colby in week nine 31-21 and then received a No. 6 seed in the postseason and a trip to face No. 3 seed Elk Mound.
The Mounders (7-2) are on a five-game win streak and were a co-champion of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The biggest piece of Elk Mound's offensive puzzle is senior running back Brady Redwine. Redwine has run for 1,688 yards and 27 touchdowns according to WisSports.net.
"They run the ball well. It’s not just Redwine," Koenig said of Elk Mound. "They’ve got a couple of backs that run the ball really well. Their defense is aggressive and physical and flies to the football."
Blaze Todd is averaging more than eight yards a carry and has 251 yards rushing on 31 attempts to compliment Redwine.
Colton Ward has thrown for 438 yards and six touchdowns while only tossing one interception.
The Mounders and Orioles share one common opponent this season in Altoona. Stanley-Boyd defeated Altoona 35-20 in week one and Elk Mound took out the Railroaders 61-0 in week eight.
Koenig said he doesn't think anything can be taken by the two teams matchups against the Railroaders seeing at the Orioles have changed a lot since the early part of the season.
One of those changes has been the increased success of the Stanley-Boyd passing game. Oriole quarterback LJ Schmelzer has thrown for more than 200 yards in each of the past three games. Koenig said teams approached the Stanley-Boyd offense with a similar strategy to previous years to begin the season. As teams have changed their defensive philosophy to stop a more run-focused offensive attack, the Orioles have found openings through the air.
"As the season went on teams were realizing we were having success running the football and not throwing the ball as much as we used to so they started to pack in a little more and we’ve had the opportunity to get the ball to the outside and stretch defenses a little more," Koenig said.
Stanley-Boyd was on a four-game win streak heading into last week's matchup with Colby. Koenig said the team had been improving in playing good fundamental football but had a few too many lapses when they let a first half lead slip away against the Hornets. Now that those mistakes can end a season Koenig is asking the team to be strong in all areas of the game.
"We’ve got to block well, line up well, sustain our blocks and play with a good pad level as well as make sure we finish tackles, because if don’t tackle well it will be long night for us," Koenig said.
As Stanley-Boyd looks to find success in another playoff appearance Koenig hopes the team plays well enough to win and earn another week of practice with another playoff team Koenig enjoys working together with.
"We’re just taking it one game at a time at practice and enjoying every chance we get together because this group is lot of fun to work with," Koenig said. "We just want to keep this season going as long as we can. Hopefully we do enough this week to move on."
