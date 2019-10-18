The Chi-Hi football team did it again.
The Cardinals parlayed a week nine victory over Hudson into a playoff berth for the second year in a row as Friday's 29-25 victory at Hudson propelled Chi-Hi into the Division 2 playoffs, according to the WIAA's football playoff qualifying report released late Friday evening.
Chi-Hi (3-6, 3-4) is the biggest team in Division 2 and will learn its opponent after seeding meetings statewide on Saturday. Eight-team playoff regionals for qualifiers per division will be released later in the evening.
Last year the Cardinals defeated the Raiders in their regular season finale to secure a Division 1 playoff berth.
The Cardinals are in the same Division 2 region as De Pere (4-5, 4-5), Green Bay Southwest (4-5, 4-5), Hortonville (8-1, 7-1), Kaukauna (6-3, 5-3), Marshfield (6-3, 5-3), Pulaski (8-1, 8-1), and Superior (7-2, 5-2).
Bloomer (7-2, 7-2) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4, 5-2) had already clinched playoff berths thanks to guaranteed winning records in conference play, but now know which divisions they'll compete in. The Blackhawks are in Division 5 while the Knights compete in Division 6.
The Blackhawks have been on the cutoff line between Divisions 4 and 5 in recent years, bouncing back and forth. Two years ago Bloomer made a run to the third round of the Division 4 playoffs and last year the Blackhawks advanced to the second round of Division 5. Bloomer is in the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season.
Bloomer shares a region with Elk Mound (6-3, 4-2), Nekoosa (4-5, 4-3), Northwestern (9-0, 9-0), Saint Croix Falls (5-4, 5-4), Spencer/Columbus (5-4, 5-3), Spooner (4-5, 4-5) and Stratford (9-0, 5-0).
The Knights are in the postseason for a third year in a row and share a Division 6 region with Colby (7-2, 7-1), Cumberland (8-1, 8-1), Durand (4-5, 3-3), Grantsburg (6-3, 5-2), Eau Claire Regis (9-0, 8-0), Spring Valley (8-1, 5-1) and Unity (8-1, 7-0).
Gilman (7-2, 5-2) qualified for the playoffs in Division 7 for the second year in a row and shares a region with Almond-Bancroft (9-0, 5-0), Athens (5-4, 4-3), Edgar (8-1, 4-1), Greenwood (6-3, 4-3), Hurley (7-2), Loyal (5-4, 5-2) and Pittsville (5-3, 4-1).
Statewide groupings are as followed (as released by the WIAA):
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host HUDSON - Online
Schools: Appleton East, Appleton North, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Kimberly, Neenah, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANITOWOC LINCOLN
Schools: Bay Port, Green Bay Preble, Manitowoc Lincoln, Marquette, Milwaukee Bradley/Milw Arts, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen Northwest/Juneau/Languages, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SUN PRAIRIE
Schools: Arrowhead, Fond du Lac, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at FRANKLIN
Schools: Franklin, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Kenosha Indian Trail, Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast, Mukwonago, Muskego, Oak Creek, Racine Case
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MARSHFIELD - Online
Schools: Chippewa Falls, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Marshfield, Pulaski, Superior
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at SLINGER
Schools: Brookfield Central, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Germantown, Homestead, Menomonee Falls, Slinger, West Bend East
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MONONA GROVE
Schools: Hartford, Holmen, La Crosse Central, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown, Waunakee
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at BURLINGTON
Schools: Badger, Burlington, Kettle Moraine, Milwaukee Reagan, South Milwaukee, Waterford, Waukesha West, Wilmot
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MEDFORD - Online
Schools: Hayward/La Courte Oreilles, Lakeland, Medford, Menomonie, Mosinee, New Richmond, Rhinelander, River Falls
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MENASHA
Schools: Ashwaubenon, Fox Valley Lutheran, Grafton, Menasha, New London, Shawano, West De Pere, Whitefish Bay
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SAUK PRAIRIE
Schools: DeForest, McFarland, Monroe, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Sparta, Stoughton
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER
Schools: Greendale, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Pewaukee, Plymouth, Union Grove, Whitnall, Wisconsin Lutheran
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at BALDWIN-WOODVILLE - Online
Schools: Baldwin-Woodville, Black River Falls, Freedom, Little Chute, Northland Pines, Osceola, Saint Croix Central, Wrightstown
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at KIEL
Schools: Berlin, Campbellsport, Denmark, Kiel, Ripon, Sheboygan Falls, Winneconne, Xavier
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGERTON
Schools: Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Mauston, River Valley
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at KEWASKUM
Schools: Catholic Memorial, East Troy, Kewaskum, Lake Mills, Martin Luther, Obama SCTE, Saint Francis, University School of Milwaukee
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host NORTHWESTERN - Online
Schools: Bloomer, Elk Mound, Nekoosa, Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls, Spencer/Columbus Catholic, Spooner, Stratford
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at OMRO
Schools: Amherst, Chilton, Kewaunee, Laconia, New Holstein, Omro, Peshtigo, Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MARSHALL
Schools: Aquinas, Arcadia, Columbus, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Marshall, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN
Schools: Brookfield Academy, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Country Lutheran, Lomira, Oostburg, Racine St. Catherine’s, St. John's NW Military Academy
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at REGIS
Schools: Colby, Cumberland, Durand, Grantsburg, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Regis, Spring Valley, Unity
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANAWA
Schools: Abbotsford, Auburndale, Bonduel, Coleman, Crivitz, Manawa, Markesan, Pardeeville
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MELROSE-MINDORO
Schools: Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Darlington, Lancaster, Melrose-Mindoro, Mineral Point, Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild, Whitehall
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at JOHNSON CREEK
Schools: Cambridge, Johnson Creek, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Random Lake, Saint Mary's Springs, Winnebago Lutheran
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at AUGUSTA
Schools: Augusta, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Clear Lake, Eleva-Strum, Pepin/Alma, Turtle Lake, Webster
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGAR
Schools: Almond-Bancroft, Athens, Edgar, Gilman, Greenwood, Hurley, Loyal, Pittsville
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at HIGHLAND
Schools: Black Hawk/Warren IL, Cashton, De Soto, Highland, Ithaca, Potosi/Cassville, River Ridge, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at RANDOLPH
Schools: Brookwood, Catholic Central, Hilbert, Hillsboro, Lourdes Academy, Randolph, Reedsville, Rosholt
NOTE: Check back at chippewa.com during the day on Saturday as pairings are released.
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 10-11-19
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi football 10-11-19
Ethan Raffesberger (44), Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Lukas Dean (35)
BRANDON BERG
Teagan Anderson (74), Isaac Schneider (52), Tanner Whelan (54), Gage Gallardo (77)
BRANDON BERG
(From left) Manager Logan Sullivan, Ben Carani (84), Nicholas Bruder (11), Keyton Solberg (26), Jacob Caron (27), Nicholas Frazer (62), Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Mitchell Howard (25), Devon Klatt (56), Hayden Goodman (4) and Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
The Chi-Hi cross country team runs the game ball to an official.
BRANDON BERG
The Chi-Hi cross country team runs the game ball to an official.
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Bruder (11)
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Bruder (11), Hayden Goodman (4), Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Mitchell Howard (25)
BRANDON BERG
Jacob Caron (27)
BRANDON BERG
Isaac Schneider (52)
BRANDON BERG
Tanner Whelan (54)
BRANDON BERG
Devon Klatt (56)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Nicholas Frazer (62)
BRANDON BERG
Teagan Anderson (74)
BRANDON BERG
Gage Gallardo (77)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Manager Logan Sullivan
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle against Eau Claire North last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Tyler Bohland (22) and Mitchell Howard (25) combine on a tackle.
BRANDON BERG
Gavin Shaurette (14)
BRANDON BERG
Elijah Hable (40)
BRANDON BERG
Keyton Solberg (26)
BRANDON BERG
Keyton Solberg (26)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20) and Keyton Solberg (26) celebrate after Solberg's punt return.
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22), Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Steinmetz (7)
BRANDON BERG
Tyler Bohland (22)
BRANDON BERG
Bohde Torkelson (3)
BRANDON BERG
Bohde Torkelson (3)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Ben Carani (84)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Ben Steinmetz (7) and Ben Carani (84) celebrate after a Carani touchdown on Friday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Hayden Goodman (4)
BRANDON BERG
Jack Meyer (2)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Ben Steinmetz runs for yards against Eau Claire North last Friday at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Gavin Goodman (6) and Brayden Warwick (18) celebrate after Warwick's touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Jake Thompson (60)
BRANDON BERG
Karson Bowe (28)
BRANDON BERG
Brayden Warwick (18)
BRANDON BERG
Karson Bowe (28)
BRANDON BERG
Zachary LeMay (57)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Riley Sweeney (15)
BRANDON BERG
Riley Sweeney (15)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20)
BRANDON BERG
Jake Spaeth (20) and Bruce Sanborn (21)
BRANDON BERG
Carsten Reeg (42)
BRANDON BERG
Carsten Reeg (42)
BRANDON BERG
Reinhart Bromeisl (8)
BRANDON BERG
