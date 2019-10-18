{{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi football team did it again.

The Cardinals parlayed a week nine victory over Hudson into a playoff berth for the second year in a row as Friday's 29-25 victory at Hudson propelled Chi-Hi into the Division 2 playoffs, according to the WIAA's football playoff qualifying report released late Friday evening.

Chi-Hi (3-6, 3-4) is the biggest team in Division 2 and will learn its opponent after seeding meetings statewide on Saturday. Eight-team playoff regionals for qualifiers per division will be released later in the evening.

Last year the Cardinals defeated the Raiders in their regular season finale to secure a Division 1 playoff berth.

The Cardinals are in the same Division 2 region as De Pere (4-5, 4-5), Green Bay Southwest (4-5, 4-5), Hortonville (8-1, 7-1), Kaukauna (6-3, 5-3), Marshfield (6-3, 5-3), Pulaski (8-1, 8-1), and Superior (7-2, 5-2).

Bloomer (7-2, 7-2) and Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-4, 5-2) had already clinched playoff berths thanks to guaranteed winning records in conference play, but now know which divisions they'll compete in. The Blackhawks are in Division 5 while the Knights compete in Division 6.

The Blackhawks have been on the cutoff line between Divisions 4 and 5 in recent years, bouncing back and forth. Two years ago Bloomer made a run to the third round of the Division 4 playoffs and last year the Blackhawks advanced to the second round of Division 5. Bloomer is in the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season.

Bloomer shares a region with Elk Mound (6-3, 4-2), Nekoosa (4-5, 4-3), Northwestern (9-0, 9-0), Saint Croix Falls (5-4, 5-4), Spencer/Columbus (5-4, 5-3), Spooner (4-5, 4-5) and Stratford (9-0, 5-0).

The Knights are in the postseason for a third year in a row and share a Division 6 region with Colby (7-2, 7-1), Cumberland (8-1, 8-1), Durand (4-5, 3-3), Grantsburg (6-3, 5-2), Eau Claire Regis (9-0, 8-0), Spring Valley (8-1, 5-1) and Unity (8-1, 7-0).

Gilman (7-2, 5-2) qualified for the playoffs in Division 7 for the second year in a row and shares a region with Almond-Bancroft (9-0, 5-0), Athens (5-4, 4-3), Edgar (8-1, 4-1), Greenwood (6-3, 4-3), Hurley (7-2), Loyal (5-4, 5-2) and Pittsville (5-3, 4-1).

Statewide groupings are as followed (as released by the WIAA):

Division One

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host HUDSON - Online

Schools: Appleton East, Appleton North, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Kimberly, Neenah, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANITOWOC LINCOLN

Schools: Bay Port, Green Bay Preble, Manitowoc Lincoln, Marquette, Milwaukee Bradley/Milw Arts, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen Northwest/Juneau/Languages, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SUN PRAIRIE

Schools: Arrowhead, Fond du Lac, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at FRANKLIN

Schools: Franklin, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Kenosha Indian Trail, Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast, Mukwonago, Muskego, Oak Creek, Racine Case

Division Two

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MARSHFIELD - Online

Schools: Chippewa Falls, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Marshfield, Pulaski, Superior

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at SLINGER

Schools: Brookfield Central, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Germantown, Homestead, Menomonee Falls, Slinger, West Bend East

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MONONA GROVE

Schools: Hartford, Holmen, La Crosse Central, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown, Waunakee

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at BURLINGTON

Schools: Badger, Burlington, Kettle Moraine, Milwaukee Reagan, South Milwaukee, Waterford, Waukesha West, Wilmot

Division Three

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MEDFORD - Online

Schools: Hayward/La Courte Oreilles, Lakeland, Medford, Menomonie, Mosinee, New Richmond, Rhinelander, River Falls

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MENASHA

Schools: Ashwaubenon, Fox Valley Lutheran, Grafton, Menasha, New London, Shawano, West De Pere, Whitefish Bay

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SAUK PRAIRIE

Schools: DeForest, McFarland, Monroe, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Sparta, Stoughton

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER

Schools: Greendale, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Pewaukee, Plymouth, Union Grove, Whitnall, Wisconsin Lutheran

Division Four

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at BALDWIN-WOODVILLE - Online

Schools: Baldwin-Woodville, Black River Falls, Freedom, Little Chute, Northland Pines, Osceola, Saint Croix Central, Wrightstown

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at KIEL

Schools: Berlin, Campbellsport, Denmark, Kiel, Ripon, Sheboygan Falls, Winneconne, Xavier

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGERTON

Schools: Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Mauston, River Valley

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at KEWASKUM

Schools: Catholic Memorial, East Troy, Kewaskum, Lake Mills, Martin Luther, Obama SCTE, Saint Francis, University School of Milwaukee

Division Five

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host NORTHWESTERN - Online

Schools: Bloomer, Elk Mound, Nekoosa, Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls, Spencer/Columbus Catholic, Spooner, Stratford

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at OMRO

Schools: Amherst, Chilton, Kewaunee, Laconia, New Holstein, Omro, Peshtigo, Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MARSHALL

Schools: Aquinas, Arcadia, Columbus, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Marshall, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN

Schools: Brookfield Academy, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Country Lutheran, Lomira, Oostburg, Racine St. Catherine’s, St. John's NW Military Academy

Division Six

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at REGIS

Schools: Colby, Cumberland, Durand, Grantsburg, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Regis, Spring Valley, Unity

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANAWA

Schools: Abbotsford, Auburndale, Bonduel, Coleman, Crivitz, Manawa, Markesan, Pardeeville

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MELROSE-MINDORO

Schools: Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Darlington, Lancaster, Melrose-Mindoro, Mineral Point, Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild, Whitehall

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at JOHNSON CREEK

Schools: Cambridge, Johnson Creek, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Random Lake, Saint Mary's Springs, Winnebago Lutheran

Division Seven

Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at AUGUSTA

Schools: Augusta, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Clear Lake, Eleva-Strum, Pepin/Alma, Turtle Lake, Webster

Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGAR

Schools: Almond-Bancroft, Athens, Edgar, Gilman, Greenwood, Hurley, Loyal, Pittsville

Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at HIGHLAND

Schools: Black Hawk/Warren IL, Cashton, De Soto, Highland, Ithaca, Potosi/Cassville, River Ridge, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at RANDOLPH

Schools: Brookwood, Catholic Central, Hilbert, Hillsboro, Lourdes Academy, Randolph, Reedsville, Rosholt

NOTE: Check back at chippewa.com during the day on Saturday as pairings are released.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0