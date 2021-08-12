Prep Football Preview: After competitive first year in Dunn-St. Croix, Cadott aiming to turn tight losses into wins

The Cadott football team’s first season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference could be classified as a success.

The Hornets were 2-4 in league play in 2020 but were competitive throughout the season with just one of the four losses decided by more than eight points. Cadott’s second go around this fall will have the Hornets leaning on its veteran skill players to lead the way as a younger team in the trenches gets up to speed with the varsity game.

Early on in practices, Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said his team was ahead of where they expected to be and has shown good retention on plays and concepts in the first days of practice. One of the new faces in the Dunn-St. Croix a season ago, Cadott earned wins over Elmwood/Plum City and Glenwood City while suffering one-score losses to Turtle Lake, Clear Lake and Boyceville.

Year two with the same teams in the league should mean everyone is a little more familiar with each other as teams try to chase down Spring Valley and others for the league crown.

“Honestly the losses were mistakes we made,” Goettl said of last season. “I thought we did enough that we could’ve won the games but we kind of gave them away. That’s how we feel after reviewing them.”