Prep Football Preview: After competitive first year in Dunn-St. Croix, Cadott aiming to turn tight losses into wins

The Cadott football team’s first season in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference could be classified as a success.
The Hornets were 2-4 in league play in 2020 but were competitive throughout the season with just one of the four losses decided by more than eight points. Cadott’s second go around this fall will have the Hornets leaning on its veteran skill players to lead the way as a younger team in the trenches gets up to speed with the varsity game.
Early on in practices, Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said his team was ahead of where they expected to be and has shown good retention on plays and concepts in the first days of practice. One of the new faces in the Dunn-St. Croix a season ago, Cadott earned wins over Elmwood/Plum City and Glenwood City while suffering one-score losses to Turtle Lake, Clear Lake and Boyceville.
Year two with the same teams in the league should mean everyone is a little more familiar with each other as teams try to chase down Spring Valley and others for the league crown.
“Honestly the losses were mistakes we made,” Goettl said of last season. “I thought we did enough that we could’ve won the games but we kind of gave them away. That’s how we feel after reviewing them.”
Cadott has the benefit of bringing back quarterback Gavin Tegels and a cast of veteran running backs and wide receivers to help the team on offense. Tegels was a first team all-conference linebacker and all-conference honorable mention at quarterback as a junior and provides a unique challenge for opposing teams. He threw for 486 yards and five touchdowns while running for 482 yard and a pair of scores. An accomplished wrestler, Tegels won the Division 3 state championship at 220 pounds during the winter and brings a unique blend of size, speed and power to the position.
“He’s probably 230 (pounds) and running a 4.7 (40-yard dash),” Goettl said of Tegels. “He’s going to be a handful and he throws the ball well. If you start sneaking up on him he’ll throw it over your head.”
Tegels will also have the benefit of some experienced backs and receivers to help move the ball.
Tegan Ritter and Nick Fasbender were second and third on the team in rushing, respectively, a season ago with Ryan Sonnentag returning after hauling in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Sonnentag is also expected to contribute both on the ground and through the air. Ethan West gives the team another ball carrier with experience to add to the team’s offensive arsenal.
“Our skill positions are probably going to be the best we’ve ever had, at least in a lot of years,” Goettl said. “We’ve got some speed and a big quarterback.”
The Hornets will be younger in the trenches along the offensive and defensive lines following some impactful graduations but Goettl is confident in the new faces his team will see there.
“We’re young on the o-line but they’re really talented, athletic kids that are there,” Goettl said. “They’re smart.”
Cadott will see a familiar face to open the season when the Hornets host Stanley-Boyd in a nonconference matchup on Aug. 20. The former Cloverbelt Conference rivals will meet for the first time since Cadott moved to the Dunn-St. Croix before the Hornets hit the road to play at Pittsville on Aug. 27.
The Hornets have a road-heavy schedule to start Dunn-St. Croix play with three of the first four league games on the road. That stretch begins with games at Boyceville (Sept. 3) and Colfax (Sept. 10) before hosting Turtle Lake on Sept. 17. Cadott has three straight home games to close the regular season versus Glenwood City (Oct. 1), Clear Lake (Oct. 8) and Spring Valley (Oct. 15).
Success and victories for the Hornets will come down to the team cleaning up mistakes and utilizing the talent they have while new faces get up to speed.
“We retooled and did a whole new offense last year so this year we should be more efficient,” Goettl said.