Prep Football Preview: Bloomer has many new faces, but aims to contend in Heart O'North Conference once again

“The goals are the same,” Post said. “We just hope to be in the top half (of the conference). I don’t have any illusions that there’s not good teams but we are one of the teams I feel usually to beat.”

The Bloomer program’s track record in Heart O’North Conference history is second to none. The Blackhawks have won a league-high 26 conference championships and finished in the top half of the league standings in 68 of the program’s 78 years playing in the Heart O’North. Six of those league championships have come under John Post, as has a streak of 16 consecutive trips to the playoffs.

Nothing has been announced by the WIAA as of yet in regards to if there will be any sort of postseason or ‘culminating event’ playoffs for football. But Bloomer will have another opportunity to show it is one of the best teams the Heart O’North has to offer. They’ll be tested out of the gate and have a younger squad, but the program’s track record is as good as any when it comes to consistent contention.

“Until a guy gets to a game you don’t even know if you’ll have players that can play,” Post said. “So it’s going to be a week-by-week (thing), each day get through it, get to the scrimmage (and) try to get kids healthy.”

