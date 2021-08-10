Prep Football Preview: Bloomer returns 24 letterwinners for Heart O'North title battle

BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team will lean on its veteran core while some younger faces get up to speed this fall.
Eighteenth-year Blackhawks coach John Post’s team finished 3-4 in last year’s shortened season, good for fourth place in the Heart O’North Conference standings. Overall the team brings back 24 letterwinners from that team to take on bigger roles in 2021.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Post said. “The numbers are good and kids of course missing last year for the most part are excited to play.”
Post said program numbers dipped in 2020 compared to prior years. But those numbers have stabilized back to more normal levels this year.
Bloomer returns two all-conference honorees with first team All-Heart O’North Conference quarterback Jack Strand and second team defensive lineman Gunnar Grambo. Strand threw for 825 yards and five touchdowns while running for six more while the 290-pound Grambo will lead the charge along the line for the ‘Hawks.
Returning running back Marcus Harelstad was second on the team in rushing a season ago with 240 yards and one touchdown while Jay Ryder ran for 84 yards and a score in abbreviated action. Wide receiver Connor Crane finished fourth on the team in receptions (five) for 65 yards and will take on a larger role as the top returner out wide. They are just some of the many players expected to contribute this season. During his nearly two-decade tenure leading the program, Post has altered his offensive game plan to suit his personnel. The Blackhawks have leaned heavy on the run at times and aired it out as well. The recipe for this fall is still in progress.
“People always ask if we’re going to throw or if we’re going to run. I don’t know if there’s an identity,” Post said. “I feel Jack’s an awfully good quarterback, one of the best I’ve seen in my career and hopefully things will come together.”
Bloomer will have a pair of tough nonconference games to help prepare for the Heart O’North slate by hosting Somerset on Aug. 20 before playing at Eau Claire Regis on Aug. 28. Both the Spartans and Ramblers offer a tough brand of football and are perennial contenders.
“Regis I’m sure is going to be very good. Somerset we haven’t played in a few years so I’m not exactly sure what they’ll have (compared to) in the past,” Post said. “I would say Somerset is always well coached and (has) physical kids.”
Somerset and Bloomer matched up in nonconference play each year from 2010-2018 with several postseason matchups mixed in. The week two meeting against Eau Claire Regis will mark the first time the Blackhawks have squared off against the Ramblers on the gridiron.
A road matchup at Barron on Sept. 3 kicks off Heart O’North play and overall the Blackhawks play two of their first three league games away from home before closing the regular season with three of the last four contests at home. The final four weeks of the regional season feature matchups against the other top teams in the league standings from a season ago, beginning with home games against St. Croix Falls (Sept. 24) and Northwestern (Oct. 1) before a road game at defending league champion Cumberland (Oct. 8) and a home tilt with Spooner (Oct. 15) to close the regular season.
“Northwestern is good, Cumberland has had our number the last couple years,” Post said. “We’ve just got to get kids to execute what we can do.”
No team in Heart O’North history has won more league championships than Bloomer (26). Overall the Blackhawks have finished fourth or better in the league standings a staggering 69 out of 79 years in the league. Contending for a league championship and advancing to the playoffs are two of the main goals the Blackhawks have each season and 2021 is no different.
“We’re like everybody else right now, trying to regroup from last year and get our kids back into what we hope is normal,” Post said.