Prep Football Preview: Bloomer returns 24 letterwinners for Heart O'North title battle

“People always ask if we’re going to throw or if we’re going to run. I don’t know if there’s an identity,” Post said. “I feel Jack’s an awfully good quarterback, one of the best I’ve seen in my career and hopefully things will come together.”

Bloomer will have a pair of tough nonconference games to help prepare for the Heart O’North slate by hosting Somerset on Aug. 20 before playing at Eau Claire Regis on Aug. 28. Both the Spartans and Ramblers offer a tough brand of football and are perennial contenders.

“Regis I’m sure is going to be very good. Somerset we haven’t played in a few years so I’m not exactly sure what they’ll have (compared to) in the past,” Post said. “I would say Somerset is always well coached and (has) physical kids.”

Somerset and Bloomer matched up in nonconference play each year from 2010-2018 with several postseason matchups mixed in. The week two meeting against Eau Claire Regis will mark the first time the Blackhawks have squared off against the Ramblers on the gridiron.