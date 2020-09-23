Prep Football Preview: Cadott brings younger roster into new era in Dunn-St. Croix Conference

The Cadott football team is entering a new conference this fall.
And the Hornets will do so with many new faces on the roster after the graduation of 14 letterwinners from last year’s 4-5 squad.
Cadott is one of four new teams in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference this year — joined by Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City and Turtle Lake — and has a young roster third-year coach Jeff Goettl and staff are working hard to prepare for the season.
“The young kids are very fundamental and really disciplined,” Goettl said. “We haven’t had a lot of hiccups in practice and everybody we’ve got is working really hard. Obviously, a lot of holes to fill, though.”
Running back Nelson Wahl ran for 624 yards on offense to go with 65 tackles and four interceptions on defense as he earned second-team All-Cloverbelt Conference honors. Brad Irwin earned all-conference honorable mention accolades on the offensive line and Gavin Tegels was an impact player on the defensive side of the ball.
Goettl said Tegan Ritter could take on a larger role within the offense while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see several freshmen step into the lineup.
“We’re fully expecting probably three (or) four freshmen to see varsity minutes this year,” Goettl said. “They look good.”
Cadott is also in the position of not only needing to learn more about the players on the roster, but also the teams in the league as the program makes the move from the Cloverbelt, where the program was a mainstay for decades. The Hornets joined Colby, Altoona and Spencer/Columbus as teams to leave the Cloverbelt while former Dunn-St. Croix contenders Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound move into the league.
The Hornets won nonconference games with Boyceville in 2018 and 2019 but outside of the Bulldogs, Cadott has little familiarity with the league’s other teams.
Prep Football: Dunn-St. Croix Conference sees more change as three teams leave, four including Cadott join
The only thing constant in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference has been change.
“You fully expect Spring Valley and Clear Lake to be up there,” Goettl said of the league outlook. “As far as the other teams we really don’t know much about them. We haven’t seen them on film or seen any of their games.”
Since the team doesn’t have a significant scouting report on any of its league foes, the Hornets are focused more on themselves — especially with a younger team that had less offseason and preseason practice time due to COVID-19 related changes.
“It’s just been focusing on basics, fundamentals, being here on time, showing up,” Goettl said. “We’ve really started from ground zero teaching from the ground up with the basic fundamentals.”
Cadott has not made the playoffs since 2005 but was more competitive in recent years in the challenging Cloverbelt and matched its mark for most wins during that span in 2019. The Hornets open the season on the road Friday at Turtle Lake and play four of their first five games overall away from home.
Like the Hornets, Turtle Lake also had significant departures from last year’s team. Cadott’s lone home game during that five-game start to the year comes in week two when it hosts Elmwood/Plum City on Oct. 2, followed by road tilts at Glenwood City (Oct. 9), Clear Lake (Oct. 16) and Spring Valley (Oct. 23) before returning home for games against Boyceville (Oct. 30) and Colfax (Nov. 6).
It’ll be a younger roster for the Hornets for the season, but one Goettl and his staff have confidence can do good things.
“They’re hard workers and we’re going to play fast and we’ve got a lot of sharp kids,” Goettl said. “We’ll hopefully avoid a lot of mistakes, which is kind of our focus this year.”
