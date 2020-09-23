Prep Football Preview: Cadott brings younger roster into new era in Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Cadott is also in the position of not only needing to learn more about the players on the roster, but also the teams in the league as the program makes the move from the Cloverbelt, where the program was a mainstay for decades. The Hornets joined Colby, Altoona and Spencer/Columbus as teams to leave the Cloverbelt while former Dunn-St. Croix contenders Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound move into the league.

The Hornets won nonconference games with Boyceville in 2018 and 2019 but outside of the Bulldogs, Cadott has little familiarity with the league’s other teams.

“You fully expect Spring Valley and Clear Lake to be up there,” Goettl said of the league outlook. “As far as the other teams we really don’t know much about them. We haven’t seen them on film or seen any of their games.”

Since the team doesn’t have a significant scouting report on any of its league foes, the Hornets are focused more on themselves — especially with a younger team that had less offseason and preseason practice time due to COVID-19 related changes.

“It’s just been focusing on basics, fundamentals, being here on time, showing up,” Goettl said. “We’ve really started from ground zero teaching from the ground up with the basic fundamentals.”