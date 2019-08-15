Can't Miss Game

• at Stanley-Boyd, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

The Orioles have won 13 in a row against the Hornets, but last year's matchup was as close as Cadott has come to victory in the series in a while. The Hornets led throughout the game before Stanley-Boyd rallied for a 29-22 victory. This week five contest will be the last for the two teams as Clovebelt Conference foes before Cadott moves to the Dunn-St. Croix Conference next year. The series is expected to continue as a nonconference matchup.